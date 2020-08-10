Subhasish Bose Leaves Mumbai City After Two Seasons With The Islanders

Mumbai City FC were dealt with a significant blow ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign after Subhasish Bose left the club. Bose is the second high-profile departure from the club after experienced midfielder Paulo Machado also parted ways with the franchise. The left-back had joined The Islanders ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Subhasish Bose leaves ISL side Mumbai City FC

On Monday, Mumbai City FC announced that Subhasish Bose has left the club after two seasons with the franchise. Bose played 34 games for Mumbai City FC in which he scored a lone goal, which came during their away win against Bengaluru FC. The left-back also had two assists to his name.

In its official statement, the club thanked the left-back for his contribution, wishing him the very best for his future. The Indian football star made 12 appearances for the club last season, recording a total of 595 passes, the most by any Mumbai City FC player. He was an instrumental player for them during his debut season, helping The Islanders qualify for the playoffs which earned him a spot in the Indian national team. Mumbai City FC will now be in the hunt for a replacement at left-back.

After two memorable seasons with #TheIslanders, Subhasish Bose leaves Mumbai City.



Thank you for your contribution to the club, @subhasis_bose15. We wish you the best for what's next! 💙#ThankYouSubhasish #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/p9nBHSyttt — Mumbai City FC (at 🏠) (@MumbaiCityFC) August 10, 2020

ISL news: Subhasish Bose to play for ATK Mohun Bagan

Subhasish Bose, along with fellow Indian teammate Manvir Singh signed for ATK Mohun Bagan in March. The transfer will be a sort of homecoming for Bose, who has played for Mohun Bagan in the past before their merger with ISL outfit ATK. According to reports, the Kolkata franchise offered the left-back a 'bumper deal', making him one of the highest earners among Indian players.

Subhasish has made 12 international appearances for India's national team, debuting against Chinese Taipei in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. He also played all the three matches in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group stage before being dropped from the side in favour of Mandar Rao Dessai and Ashique Kuruniyan. Sanjiv Goenka's side are known to be heavy spenders in the transfer market. While it didn't bear any fruit in the previous two seasons, this time they clinched the ISL trophy with panache under the tutelage of Antonio Lopez Habas.

