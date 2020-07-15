Sassuolo Vs Juventus Prediction, Head To Head, Live Stream, Serie A Live

After a string of poor performance in the past couple of games, Juventus will look to get back to form as they come up against a resilient Sassuolo. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 15 (Thursday, for Indian viewers). Here is the Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction, Sassuolo vs Juventus h2h (head-to-head), Sassuolo vs Juventus live stream details, Serie A live details and Serie A table update.

Serie A live: Sassuolo vs Juventus live stream details

The Sassuolo vs Juventus live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Sassuolo vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV App. Here are the other Sassuolo vs Juventus live stream details:

Sassuolo vs Juventus live stream venue: Mapei Stadium

Sassuolo vs Juventus live stream date: Wednesday, July 15 (Thursday according to IST)

Sassuolo vs Juventus live stream time: 1.15 am IST

Serie A live: Sassuolo vs Juventus preview, Serie A table update

Juventus have a comfortable six-point lead over second-placed Atalanta, with a game in hand. The Bianconeri will look to clinch their ninth consecutive Serie A title this season, with six games yet to be played. Maurizio Sarri's men have failed to win in the previous two games, which were marked by a surprise defeat against AC Milan and a draw against high-flying Atalanta.

On the other hand, Sassuolo occupy the eighth spot in the Serie A table with 46 points to their credit. Sassuolo have enjoyed a good run of form in the past few games, undefeated in their last six games. In their previous game, Sassuolo defeated Lazio 2-1 in the league.

Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction: Sassuolo vs Juventus h2h

Juventus are unbeaten in the previous four Serie A games against Sassuolo. The Old Lady's best performance came back in February 2018, defeating Sassuolo 7-0. The previous clash between the two sides in Serie A ended in a 2-2 draw, implying that Juventus have an upper hand in the fixture on Wednesday.

Serie A live: Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction, team news

Maurizio Sarri is likely to introduce certain changes in the starting line-up. Alex Sandro is likely to start against Sassuolo. Juan Cuadrado is serving a suspension and will be replaced by Danilo at the back. Douglas Costa is also expected to start ahead of Federico Bernardeschi. On the other hand, Francesco Caputo is likely to start for Sassuolo after his impressive performance on coming on as a substitute against Lazio. Domenico Berardi is expected to occupy the right flank upfront.

Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction

Citing recent performances and head-to-head stats, Juventus are the favourites in the game, though it is expected to be a close-fought encounter.

