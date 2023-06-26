Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr Eyes Yet Another Madrid Superstar Post Cristiano Ronaldo Move

Quick links:
Cristiano Ronaldo during Al-Nassr training session (Image: @alnassr/Instagram)
Why You Are Reading This: Cristiano Ronaldo bid adieu to European football earlier this year after accepting a lucrative offer to join Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr. Following the footsteps of Ronaldo, 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema accepted a big-money move to Al-Ittihad. Alongside Ronaldo and Benzema, several big names in European football like N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves have moved to the Saudi league in the last two transfer windows.
ALSO READ | Antoine Griezmann Opens Up On 'hard To Take' Decision To Give France Captaincy To Mbappe
As per Goal, a report by Foot Mercato claimed that Al-Nassr are discussing a lucrative deal to sign French footballer Antoine Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid footballer has a release clause of €25m (£21.4m/$27.3m), but it is understood that he would still need a lot of convincing from the Saudi club. If the move gets completed, Griezmann will join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr ahead of the 2023-24 season.
It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo previously stated that the Saudi league would be one of the top five divisions in the world with time. Speaking after scoring a match-winning goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab, Ronaldo said, “The Saudi League is getting better, next year we will be even better. Step by step I think this league will be in the top five leagues in the world. But they need time, they need players and infrastructure. I believe that this country has amazing potential, amazing people and the league will be great”.
ALSO READ | For First Time, 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Appears To Finally Recognise His Limitations
Meanwhile, the vice-captain of the French national team, Antoine Griezmann registered 15 goals and 17 assists in the La Liga for Atletico last season. The club is said to be in a financial crunch and would need to raise funds to stop Griezmann due to his high wages. This comes at a time when several Premier League stars are also on the verge of completing a move to Saudi Arabia. As per reports, Chelsea are looking to offload three more players, namely, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly.