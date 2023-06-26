Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr Eyes Yet Another Madrid Superstar Post Cristiano Ronaldo Move

Why You Are Reading This: Cristiano Ronaldo bid adieu to European football earlier this year after accepting a lucrative offer to join Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr. Following the footsteps of Ronaldo, 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema accepted a big-money move to Al-Ittihad. Alongside Ronaldo and Benzema, several big names in European football like N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves have moved to the Saudi league in the last two transfer windows.

After Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr looking to target La Liga superstar

As per Goal, a report by Foot Mercato claimed that Al-Nassr are discussing a lucrative deal to sign French footballer Antoine Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid footballer has a release clause of €25m (£21.4m/$27.3m), but it is understood that he would still need a lot of convincing from the Saudi club. If the move gets completed, Griezmann will join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr ahead of the 2023-24 season.

'I think this league will be in the top five leagues in the world': Cristiano Ronaldo

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo previously stated that the Saudi league would be one of the top five divisions in the world with time. Speaking after scoring a match-winning goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab, Ronaldo said, “The Saudi League is getting better, next year we will be even better. Step by step I think this league will be in the top five leagues in the world. But they need time, they need players and infrastructure. I believe that this country has amazing potential, amazing people and the league will be great”.

Meanwhile, the vice-captain of the French national team, Antoine Griezmann registered 15 goals and 17 assists in the La Liga for Atletico last season. The club is said to be in a financial crunch and would need to raise funds to stop Griezmann due to his high wages. This comes at a time when several Premier League stars are also on the verge of completing a move to Saudi Arabia. As per reports, Chelsea are looking to offload three more players, namely, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly.