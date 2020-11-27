SHN Vs TKY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Game Preview

Shanghai Shenhua will face FC Tokyo in an AFC Champions League clash at the Education City Stadium in Qatar this week. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 27 at 6:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHN vs TKY Dream11 prediction, SHN vs TKY Dream11 team and the probable SHN vs TKY playing 11.

SHN vs TKY live: SHN vs TKY Dream11 prediction and preview

Just two points separate the two teams who will be looking to make it to the next round of the AFC Champions League. Shanghai Shenhua bounced back from their defeat to Ulsan by defeating the same opponents, FC Tokyo, in a closely-fought affair. Today's game has high stakes for both teams as they eye qualification. Our SHN vs TKY match prediction is that the two teams will play out a low-scoring contest with Shanghai Shenhua the slight favourites.

Also Read | ULS Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Game Preview

SHN vs TKY live: Shanghai Shenhua vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head

Shanghai Shenhua managed to pick up all three points in their last head to head game with FC Tokyo on Matchday 3 of the AFC Champions Cup. FC Tokyo conceded a penalty in the 71st minute which was duly converted.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Hailed By Napoli As Serie A Side Wears Argentine Legend's Shirts

SHN vs TKY Dream11 prediction: Probable SHN vs TKY playing 11

Shanghai Shenhua probable 11 - Li Shuai, Zhu Yue, Stéphane Mbia, Feng Xiaoting, Wang Wi, Zhang Lu, Qin Sheng, Alexander N'Doumbou, Sun Shilin, Gao Di, Peng Xinli

FC Tokyo probable 11 - Go Hatano, Hotaka Nakamura, Masato Morishige, Joan Oumari, Ryoya Ogawa, Yojiro Takahagi, Shuto Abe, Diego Oliveira, Keigo Higashi, Leandro, Adaílton dos Santos da Silva

SHN vs TKY live: Top picks for SHN vs TKY Dream11 team

SHN vs TKY live: Shanghai Shenhua top picks

Alexander N'Doumbou

Peng Xinli

SHN vs TKY live: FC Tokyo top picks

Leandro

Adaílton dos Santos da Silva

Also Read | Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Offers His Last Respects To Soccer 'Genius' Diego Maradona

SHN vs TKY Dream11 prediction: SHN vs TKY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Li Shuai

Defenders - Masato Morishige, Joan Oumari, Ryoya Ogawa, Feng Xiaoting

Midfielders - Leandro (C), Adaílton dos Santos da Silva, Peng Xinli (VC), Alexander N'Doumbou

Forwards - Diego Oliveira

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: FC Goa Coach Juan Ferrando Disappointed With Referee’s Decision Vs Mumbai

Note: The above SHN vs TKY Dream11 prediction, SHN vs TKY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHN vs TKY Dream11 team and SHN vs TKY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: FC Tokyo Twitter