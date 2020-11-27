SHN Vs TKY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Game Preview

Quick links:
Shanghai Shenhua will face FC Tokyo in an AFC Champions League clash at the Education City Stadium in Qatar this week. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 27 at 6:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHN vs TKY Dream11 prediction, SHN vs TKY Dream11 team and the probable SHN vs TKY playing 11.
Just two points separate the two teams who will be looking to make it to the next round of the AFC Champions League. Shanghai Shenhua bounced back from their defeat to Ulsan by defeating the same opponents, FC Tokyo, in a closely-fought affair. Today's game has high stakes for both teams as they eye qualification. Our SHN vs TKY match prediction is that the two teams will play out a low-scoring contest with Shanghai Shenhua the slight favourites.
Shanghai Shenhua managed to pick up all three points in their last head to head game with FC Tokyo on Matchday 3 of the AFC Champions Cup. FC Tokyo conceded a penalty in the 71st minute which was duly converted.
SHN vs TKY live: Shanghai Shenhua top picks
SHN vs TKY live: FC Tokyo top picks
Goalkeeper - Li Shuai
Defenders - Masato Morishige, Joan Oumari, Ryoya Ogawa, Feng Xiaoting
Midfielders - Leandro (C), Adaílton dos Santos da Silva, Peng Xinli (VC), Alexander N'Doumbou
Forwards - Diego Oliveira
