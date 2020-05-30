SCH Vs WBN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live Game Info

Schalke 04 will play Werder Bremen in Bundesliga on May 30, 2020. The match will be played at Veltins Arena. Here is the SCH vs WBN Dream11 prediction, SCH vs WBN Dream11 team news, SCH vs WBN Dream11 top picks, SCH vs WBN Dream11 schedule, SCH vs WBN Dream11 preview and other details of the match.

SCH vs WBN Dream11 prediction: SCH vs WBN Dream11 schedule

Venue: Altens Arena

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Time: 7 PM IST

SCH vs WBN Dream11 prediction: SCH vs WBN Dream11 preview

💬 #Wagner: "When it's sometimes not possible to follow your original plan, you have to try something new. We had to do things differently in Düsseldorf, but that's definitely not how we have approached things so far, or how we want to be playing long term."#S04 #S04SVW pic.twitter.com/JaNp2ZKgeX — FC Schalke 04 (🏠) (@s04_en) May 29, 2020

Schalke are placed 9th on the Bundesliga points table. They have bagged 37 points to their credit. Schalke are yet to win a game since Bundesliga resumed on May 16, losing out on three occasions. On the other hand, Werder Bremen are placed 17th on the points table with 22 points in all. Werder Bremen have won, lost and drawn once each in the past three games.

SCH vs WBN Dream11 prediction: SCH vs WBN Dream11 squads

Schalke 04: Alexander Nubel, Michael Langer, Markus Schubert, Matija Nastasic, Benjamin Stambouli, Jonjoe Kenny, Bastian Oczipka, Salif Sane, Juan Miranda, Jean-Clair Todibo, Ozan Kabak, Timo Becker, Malick Thiaw, Daniel Caligiuri, Alessandro Schopf, Weston Mckennie, Amine Harit, Suat Serdar, Omar Mascarell, Rabbi Matondo, Nassim Boujellab, Levent Mercan, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch, Guido Burgstaller, Ahmed Kutucu

Werder Bremen: Jiri Pavlenka, Stefanos Kapino, Luca Plogmann, Kevin Vogt, Milos Veljkovic, Ömer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Niklas Moisander, Sebastian Langkamp, Christian Groß, Ludwig Augustinsson, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Michael Lang, Simon Straudi, Nuri Sahin, Philipp Bargfrede, Ilia Gruev, Maximilian Eggestein, Davy Klaassen, Kevin Möhwald, Leonardo Bittencourt, Milot Rashica, Johannes Eggestein, Benjamin Goller, David Philipp, Fin Bartels, Davie Selke, Josh Sargent, Yuya Osako, Niclas Füllkrug, Claudio Pizarro, Nick Woltemade.

SCH vs WBN Dream11 prediction: SCH vs WBN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alexander Nubel

Defenders: Bastian Oczipka, Jonjoe Kenny, Marco Friedl, Ludwig Augustinsson

Midfielders: Amine Harit, Leonardo Bittencourt, Suat Serdar

Forwards: Benito Raman, Niclas Füllkrug, Ahmed Kutucu

SCH vs WBN Dream11 prediction: SCH vs WBN Dream11 top picks, captain, vice-captain

Captain: Amine Harit

Vice-captain: Leonardo Bittencourt

SCH vs WBN Dream11 prediction

Schalke are the favourites to win the game.

