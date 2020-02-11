Scott McTominay 'cannot Wait' To Play With New Man Utd Signing Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes. He has claimed that he can’t wait to play alongside the Portuguese midfielder. Bruno Fernandes is a new signing at Old Trafford. He was signed by the Premier League club in the January transfer window for an initial fee of £46.6 million after a protracted transfer saga. McTominay, who rose through the academy, is currently nursing an injury and is expected to be back in March.

The perfect dose of #MondayMotivation from @McTominay10, as he talks about his injury rehabilitation 😤#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 10, 2020

Scott McTominay shares an update on his injury

In an exclusive interview with ManUtd.com (Manchester United’s official website), Scott McTominay updated fans about his injury. While a return date has not been set, McTominay was seen training with fellow absentees and academy graduates Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu Mensah. Scott McTominay has been sidelined since December with a knee injury. The Scottish midfielder added that it has not been a comfortable period for him.

Scott McTominay can't wait to play with Bruno Fernandes

When quizzed about Manchester United’s new recruit Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay said that the Portuguese midfielder looks good in training. McTominay added that Bruno Fernandes has looked like the type of player that the manager wants as well and hopefully, the midfielder can replicate that on the pitch. The 23-year old said that he can’t wait to team up alongside him in Manchester United’s midfield.

Scott McTominay heaps praise on Player of the Month Fred

Scott McTominay also praised fellow midfielder Fred, who claimed Manchester United’s Player of the Month award. The Manchester United academy graduate said that he shares a good relationship with Fred and admires him a lot. Scott McTominay further added that Fred deserves all the credit for his upturn in performances in the Premier League.

