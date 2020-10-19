Guardiola's Incident With Female Official Re-emerges After Aguero Catches Hold Of Ellis

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero returned to action after three months in the game against Arsenal this past weekend. The Argentine hitman's return was marked with a little bit of controversy after he put his hand around assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis following a decision to allow Arsenal a throw-in in the first half. The incident has brought to light an old incident involving manager Pep Guardiola during his time with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Sergio Aguero slammed for behaviour with female official

Sian Massey-Ellis awarded a throw-in to Arsenal in the first half, which seemingly infuriated Aguero, who returned from a long spell after an injury. The Argentina international went on to grab the assistant referee by her shoulder, visibly venting out his frustration at the decision.

However, referee Chris Kavanagh did not note down the incident in his match report. No action, therefore, will be taken against the 33-year-old Man City legend. Aguero was on the receiving end of criticism after the incident came to light but Guardiola played down the same after his side's narrow win over the Gunners.

Guardiola comes to Aguero's rescue, fans recall manager's incident

Speaking to the media after the game, Guardiola urged people to look for problems in other situations and not in this scenario. He also went on to describe the club's all-time leading goalscorer as "the nicest person" he has ever come across. However, the incident has fueled another controversy involving the Man City manager.

Back in 2014, Guardiola was involved in a similar incident while at the helm at the Allianz Arena. The Catalan manager ended up confronting referee Bibiana Steinhaus during a game and went on to force her to shake his hand and tapped her on her arm. He returned again to put his arm around the referee, forcing her to ask the manager to take his hands off.

Man City to play Porto in Champions League next

Amid the controversy, Man City managed a narrow 1-0 victory against Arsenal at the Etihad. Raheem Sterling netted in the 23rd minute to dust off the disappointment of the 1-1 draw against Leeds United before the international break. Man City will next come up against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 21.

