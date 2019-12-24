Sergio Ramos Targetted By Basque Country Protesters Ahead Of Spain's Euro 2020 Campaign

Euro 2020 is set to be hosted across major cities in Europe. However, the event has already been marred by controversy surrounding Spain’s political situation. Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has been targetted to achieve political objectives. There have been unrests in Spain over the independence of Catalonia and Basque Country since a few months.

Euro 2020: Sergio Ramos is targetted by Basque Country protesters

🇪🇸 It is 𝐒𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞́𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 in Bilbao❗️#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/3Mxr6YM5zC — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) December 20, 2019

Spain's national team will play three Euro 2020 games at Athletic Bilbao’s San Memes Stadium in the coming summer. Spain have been drawn in Group E against Sweden, Poland and another team yet to qualify from the play-offs. The matches are set to be played on June 15, June 20 and June 24 (2020) against Sweden, Poland and a team that will qualify through the play-offs respectively. Spain would be able to play another game in the stadium if they qualify for the knock-out stages of the tournament. However, before the commencement of the tournament, Basque Country’s youth wing of the izquierda abertzale (Ernai) have initiated a campaign against the Spanish national team’s 2020 European Championship games at San Mames stadium.

Euro 2020: Sergio Ramos is shown as being kicked by Eric Cantona

The campaign consists of multiple mock-ups of Eric Cantona. These mock-ups display Cantona kicking a fan during a game against Crystal Palace in 1995. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been superimposed under Cantona’s boot. The image is imprinted with a slogan in Spanish. When translated, it reads as, ‘No to the European Championship! You don’t play with the Basque Country.’ The image symbolises staunch opposition to the tournament by separatist forces.

Euro 2020: Spain will play at San Memes Stadium, Bilbao after 52 years

There has been a history of political tension between Madrid and Basque Country. This would be the first time in 52 years that the Spanish national team will play at San Memes. The team had last played there against Turkey in 1967.

Spain had secured their spot for the Euro competition after topping Group F in the qualifier rounds. They had played a total of 10 games, winning eight. They suffered defeat only twice in the competition and qualified alongside second-placed Sweden.

