Sergio Ramos Trains Hard For Euro 2020 Campaign At Real Madrid's Training Ground

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a great run of form this season. The centre back has been consistent for Los Blancos as a defender. The World Cup winner has now released a video of himself, emphasising on his dedication towards the game.

Sergio Ramos shared his training video on Instagram

Sergio Ramos shared a video on Instagram in which the player is seen working out at Valdebebas, Real Madrid’s training ground. The video’s caption revealed the player’s motives and objectives. His caption read as, "Preparing for what’s to come. Getting ready for 2020."

This was a clear message from the Spanish captain on his motivation to play the European competition next year. Ramos has been in great form this season having played a total of 1950 minutes for Real Madrid. He has scored thrice in 18 LaLiga appearances while managing to score twice in four Champions League appearances.

Spain had a great Euro 2020 qualifier campaign

Spain national team will play three Euro 2020 games at Athletic Bilbao’s San Memes Stadium in the coming summer. Spain have been drawn in Group E against Sweden, Poland and another team yet to qualify from the play-offs. The matches are set to be played on June 15, June 20 and June 24 (2020). Spain would be able to play another game in the stadium if they qualify for the knock-out stages of the tournament. Spain had secured their spot for the Euro competition after topping Group F in the qualifier rounds. They had played a total of 10 games, winning eight. They suffered defeat only twice in the competition and qualified alongside second-placed Sweden.

Real Madrid will next play against Getafe in LaLiga

Real Madrid are currently placed second on the LaLiga points table. They have bagged 37 points so far and are two points adrift of league leaders Barcelona. Real Madrid will next play against Getafe on January 4, 2020, in LaLiga.

