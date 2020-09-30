Serie A Facing A Two-week Suspension Due To COVID-19 Spike As Genoa Confirm 14 New Cases

Football in the Italian top tier is in danger of being suspended once again after 14 Genoa players and staff tested positive for coronavirus following their 6-0 hammering at the hands of Napoli on Sunday. Reports claim that the Italian government is now 'in talks' on what action must be taken in order to prevent the risk of other players in the league contracting the virus. It is believed that Serie A might be put on hold for two weeks following the surge in COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer News: Cavani, Jovic On Ole's Radar As MUFC Begin Hunt For Striker

Genoa announced 14 new coronavirus cases among players and staff.



Now Napoli holding breathe, as they played Genoa yesterday.



Juventus-Napoli scheduled next week — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 28, 2020

Spike in COVID-19 cases might result in Serie A being suspended for two weeks

Earlier this week, Serie A outfit Genoa confirmed that 14 people at the club tested positive for coronavirus. The COVID-19 cases were announced following Genoa's 6-0 defeat against Napoli on Sunday. A statement published by Genoa on Monday read: "After today's tests, the number of COVID-19 positive employees at the club has risen to 14 team members and staff. We have activated all the procedures as per the protocol and informed the authorities, now wait for further updates on how to deal with the situation." Reports from La Repubblica then revealed that the Napoli players will also have to self-isolate for a period of time until their coronavirus tests come back negative.

ALSO READ: Neymar Could Be Out Of Ligue 1 Until 2021 due To Injury Compounded With racism Allegations

Reports from Corriere della Sera have claimed that Serie A chiefs are now considering their options on how to combat the cluster of coronavirus cases in the league. The Italian government is reportedly considering a two-week suspension of the league but that could hamper the fixture schedule. This means that Genoa's game against Torino, which is scheduled for Saturday, could be in doubt. Napoli's game against Juventus on Sunday might also be in jeopardy of being postponed.

Both Lega Serie A and the FIGC agree that they do not want the championship to be interrupted, despite the situation at Genoa. They would like Napoli Vs Juventus and Genoa Vs Torino to go ahead. (@Gazzetta_it) — SSC Nap⚽️li News (@SSCNapoliNews_) September 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Donny Van De Beek's Agent Furious With Man United Over Client's Lack Of Game Time So Far

Serie A coronavirus: Italy COVID-19 update

Soon after the 2019-20 Serie A season ended, there were 159 new cases of coronavirus in Italy. However, on Sunday, reports from Worldometer revealed that there were 1,766 new cases of coronavirus in the country. Another outbreak along the same lines might put football in Italy on hold. There is also an international break next week so an immediate two-week halt of Serie A matches would disrupt fixtures scheduled for this weekend.

ALSO READ: Eric Dier Reveals Mourinho 'wasn't Happy' As He Ran To The Bathroom During Chelsea Game

Image Credits - Napoli Instagram