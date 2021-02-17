Sevilla Vs Dortmund Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Round Of 16 Live

Sevilla will square off against Borussia Dortmund at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday, February 17. The Champions League Round of 16 first leg game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, February 18 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Sevilla vs Dortmund team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated game.

Sevilla vs Dortmund game preview

Sevilla finished at the second place in their UCL Group E standings and suffered just one defeat along the way while making it into the last 16 of the competition. Julen Loetegui's side are currently at the fourth place on the LaLiga table and have won nine successive games across all competitions and only conceding one goal during that timeframe. Sevilla earned a 1-0 win over Huesca on Saturday and will be full of confidence heading in their game against Dortmund.

Ball Is Life ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XTWdVFgNrB — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Dortmund topped Group F under Lucien Favre but the Swedish manager was sacked in December following a poor run of results in the league. The Black and Yellows are currently in sixth in the Bundesliga standings and will have to pull together a bunch of positive results between now and the end of the season to ensure UCL qualification for next season. On Monday, it was confirmed that Gladbach's Marco Rose will take charge of the club in the summer.

Sevilla vs Dortmund team news, injuries and suspensions

For Sevilla, Jesus Navas, Lucas Ocampos and Marcos Acuna are all ruled out due to injury. Luuk De Jong is expected to start in attack for the hosts.

The visitors have a list of injury problems as Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Lukasz Piszczek, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard and Marcel Schmelzer are all on the treatment table. Jude Bellingham is likely to start in midfield with Erling Haaland as the focal point of the Dortmund attack.

Sevilla vs Dortmund prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams and the injury woes for Dortmund, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Sevilla.

UCL live stream: Where to watch Sevilla vs Dortmund live?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Sevilla vs Dortmund live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Dortmund, Sevilla Instagram