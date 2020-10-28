Sevilla Vs Rennes Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Europa League champions Sevilla will lock horns with Rennes on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Wednesday night, October 28, (Thursday, October 29 in India). Here's a look at the Sevilla vs Rennes live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Champions League live: Sevilla vs Rennes prediction and preview

Sevilla faced off against Chelsea in their Champions League opener and were left to rue missed opportunities in a game which ended 0-0. Julen Lopetlegui’s side have made an indifferent start in the new campaign and find themselves in the bottom half of the LaLiga standings after five games.

Their opponents Rennes also started their Champions League campaign playing out a draw against Krasnodar at home. Julien Stéphan’s side have been in fine form this season and are third in the Ligue1 standings, only three points behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Sevilla are favourites for the clash on Wednesday but Rennes have the potential to clinch victory in Seville.

Sevilla vs Rennes team news

Sevilla will be without star defender Jules Kounde, who is still awaiting a negative COVID-19 test report. Oussama Idrissi is ruled out with a muscle injury, while left-back Sergio Escudero is a doubt for the fixture. For Rennes, both Mbaye Niang and Faitout Maouassa are ruled out with their respective ankle injuries. Jeremy Doku could feature in the playing XI on Wednesday.

Sevilla vs Rennes predicted XI

Sevilla: Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Sergi Gomez, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Luuk De Jong, Lucas Ocampos

Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Sergi Gomez, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Luuk De Jong, Lucas Ocampos Rennes: Romain Salin; Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Naif Aguerd, Henrique Dalbert; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga; Romain Del Castillo, Sehrou Guirassy, Martin Terrier

How to watch Sevilla vs Rennes live?

The live telecast of Sevilla vs Rennes will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Sevilla vs Rennes live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:30 am IST on October 28, Wednesday night.

(Image Courtesy: Sevilla, Rennes Instagram)