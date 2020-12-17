SHF Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Sheffield United host Manchester United at Bramall Lane in what is expected to be a one-sided contest. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 17 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our SHF vs MUN Dream11 prediction, SHF vs MUN Dream11 team and the probable SHF vs MUN playing 11.

SHF vs MUN live: SHF vs MUN Dream11 prediction and preview

Sheffield United are still in search for their first win of the season, with the Blades picking up just one point from 12 games. Manchester United, on the other hand, have had a mixed season so far. The Red Devils have picked up just five points in six Premier League games at Old Trafford but their away form has been good with nine away game wins. Based on the recent run of form our SHF vs MUN match prediction is that the Red Devils will run out winners from the clash.

Also Read | Leeds United Owner To Sell Another 15% Stake To NFL Side San Francisco 49ers

SHF vs MUN live: Sheffield United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Manchester United are undefeated in their last five matches against Sheff Utd in all competitions.

Back to the touchline again tonight . Games coming thick and fast now .... all to play for #ManUtd ⚽️ #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/N1Xa99SJCL — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) December 17, 2020

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: FC Goa Boss Juan Ferrando Unhappy With League Schedule

SHF vs MUN Dream11 prediction: Probable SHF vs MUN playing 11

Sheffield United probable 11 - Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Jagielka; Baldock, Berge, Ampadu, Fleck, Stevens; Mousset, David McGoldrick

Manchester United probable 11 - David de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

SHF vs MUN live: Top picks for SHF vs MUN Dream11 team

SHF vs MUN live: Sheffield United top picks

David McGoldrick

Berge

SHF vs MUN live: Manchester United top picks

Rashford

Bruno Fernandes

Also Read | AVL Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction. Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2020-21 Game Preview

SHF vs MUN Dream11 prediction: SHF vs MUN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

Defenders - Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Jagielka

Midfielders - Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Berge, Enda Stevens

Forwards - Rashford, Greenwood, David McGoldrick

Also Read | Bayern President Slams Racist Comments Aimed At Alphonso Davies And Girlfriend Jordyn

Note: The above SHF vs MUN Dream11 prediction, SHF vs MUN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHF vs MUN Dream11 team and SHF vs MUN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Manchester United Twitter