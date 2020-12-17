Bayern President Slams Racist Comments Aimed At Alphonso Davies And Girlfriend Jordyn

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has slammed the racist comments aimed at Alphonso Davies and his girlfriend Jordyn Huitema on a social media post back in August. Davies, who was key in Bayern's treble win last season had posed with Huitema who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, subsequently posting the picture on Instagram. The image received bigoted criticism and abuse, referring to the colour of Davies' skin, who was born in Ghana before moving to Canada.

Alphonso Davies Instagram abuse: Bayern president condemns racist remarks on star player

Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema were on holiday in Ibiza after the end of the 2019/20 season. The latter's post attracted over 14,000 comments and last week, the couple revealed the disgusting nature of most of them. Davies, whose parents are from Liberia, shared the image from the summer with his 3.2million Instagram followers and said: "These are the type of comments that are being put under my girlfriend’s pictures, also in her DMs and mine. This is absolutely disgusting". Huitema followed it up as well by drawing the attention of her 1 million followers to the abuse by taking screenshots and saying, "We will never see the good in the world if all we see is the colour of each other’s skin. We are all part of one race, the human race".

In a chat with Bild, Bayern president Herbert Hainer said that the Bundesliga giants stand for cosmopolitanism and will in no way tolerate racist hostility. Hainer said that Bayern founded the 'Red Against Racism' initiative some time ago, which the club practises very actively in all sports and areas. The Bayern president believes exclusion, discrimination, hatred and violence in any form have no place in the world. He further added that football offers everyone home and has the power to connect people, and Bayern are keen on contributing to that cause.

Canada Soccer released a statement saying that they were appalled and disgusted by the racist comments on Alphonso Davies on social media. The statement further said that Canada Soccer stands firm against racism and discrimination of any kind, both in the game and within all communities around the world. The statement read that they were both disappointed and appalled with the hateful comments recently made to members of their National Teams through social media. Davies' Bayern team-mate Jerome Boateng also criticised the abuse and said he was totally disgusted by it.

(Image Courtesy: Jordyn Huitema Instagram)