SHFF Vs MCI Dream11 FA Cup Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And FA Cup Live Details

Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City will face each other in an FA Cup 2019-20 Round 5 clash. Sheffield Wednesday have not won a single game in their last seven clashes against Manchester City (Losses 7, Draws 4). City last lost against Wednesday in a Premier League match in 1993. Manchester City have managed to win all four of their FA Cup ties against Sheffield Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last five FA Cup games against a side from a lower division.

The match is scheduled on March 4, 2020 (March 5, 1:30 AM IST) at Hillsborough Stadium. Read more for Shff vs MCI Dream11 prediction, Shff vs MCI Dream11 top picks and Shff vs MCI Dream11 team.

SHFF vs MCI Dream11 prediction

SHFF vs MCI Dream11 top picks

G Jesus R Sterling J Murphy

SHFF vs MCI Dream11 team (Full Squad)

SHFF vs MCI Dream11 team: Sheffield Wednesday full squad

Cameron Dawson, Keiren Westwood, Joe Wildsmith, Paul Jones, Tom Lees, Julian Börner, Dominic Iorfa, David Bates, Morgan Fox, Liam Palmer, Moses Odubajo, Sam Hutchinson, Joey Pelupessy, Kieran Lee, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Kadeem Harris, Adam Reach, Josh Windass, Fraser Preston, Alessio Da Cruz, Jacob Murphy, Manuel Hidalgo, Fernando Forestieri, Jordan Rhodes, Steven Fletcher, Connor Wickham, Sam Winnall, Atdhe Nuhiu, Jack Stobbs

SHFF vs MCI Dream11 team: Manchester City full squad

Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Alpha Dionkou, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Kyle Walker, Danilo, John Stones, Angeliño, Aymeric Laporte, Eliaquim Mangala, Benjamin Mendy, Nicolás Otamendi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tommy Doyle, Ben Knight, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sané, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Iker Pozo, Luke Bolton, Aleix García, Claudio Gomes, Adrian Bernabe, Ian Poveda-Ocampo, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez, Daniel Grimshaw, Garcia Erick, Nabili Touaizi

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.