SHN Vs JNG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Shenzhen FC will battle it out against Shandong Luneng in the Chinese Super League as the battle for a top-four spot intensifies. The match will be played on Monday, September 21, 2020. Here is our SHN vs JNG Dream11 prediction, preview, SHN vs JNG Dream11 team and other details of the match.

SHN vs JNG live: SHN vs JNG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Jinzhou Stadium

Date: Monday, September 21, 2020

Time: 3.30 pm IST

SHN vs JNG live: SHN vs JNG Dream11 prediction and preview

Shandong Luneng occupy the third spot in the Chinese Super League with 17 points to their credit. The previous game saw league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande defeat Shandong Luneng 2-1 to extend their lead at the top. The team have managed just one victory in their previous five. On the other hand, Shenzhen FC are placed fourth in the league with 14 points in all. The previous game saw Shenzhen FC defeat Henan Jianye 2-1.

SHN vs JNG Dream11 prediction: SHN vs JNG Dream11 team, squad list

Shandong Luneng: Zhang Jingyi, Li Haitao, Yuxi Qi, Huang Zihao, Zhang Yan, Gu Chao, Zou Li, Liang Jinhu, Cheng Zhang, Xiaotian Yang, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Yang Boyu, Yun Zhou, Yinong Tian, Li Ang, Miranda, Hu Shuming, Ye Chongqiu, Zhu Jiahao, Zheng Xuejian, Xie Xiaofan, Li Jiawei, Xie Zhiwei, Xiaobin Zhang, Ma Fuyu, Xiang Ji, Zhang Lingfeng, Gao Tianyi, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Gao Dalun, Boyuan Feng, Chen Yunhan, Huang Zichang, Luo Jing, Pengfei Xie, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira, Eder-Martins

Shenzhen FC: Guan-Zhen, Guo Wei, Yajun-Zhou, Xu Haofeng, Song Ju-hun, Zhao Mingjian, Qiao Wei, Jiang Zhipeng, Haolun Mi, Gan-Chao, Lu Haidong, Ge Zhen, Yuan Zhang, Huang Ruifeng, Ole Selnaes, Shuai Pei, Jin Qiang, Blerim Dzemaili, Wai-Tsun Dai, Li Yuanyi, Xin Zhou, Xu-Yang, Yongpo Wang, Yuan Zhang Jr, Liu Yue, Thievy Bifouma, Zheng Dalun, Sun Ke, John Mary, Harold Preciado, Gao Lin, Fidel Martinez, Giovanni Moreno

SHN vs JNG Dream11 prediction: SHN vs JNG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Zhang Yan

Defenders: Zhao Mingjian, Cheng Zhang, Xiang ji, Jiabao Wen

Midfielders: Cao Yunding, Mubarak Wakaso, Wu Xi (VC)

Forwards: Alex Teixeira (C), Giovanni Moreno, Fidel Martinez

SHN vs JNG live: SHN vs JNG Dream11 prediction and top picks

Shandong Luneng: Mubarak Wakaso, Alex Teixeira

Shenzhen FC: Giovanni Moreno, Cao Yunding

SHN vs JNG match prediction

Shenzhen FC start off as the favourites in the game.

Note: The SHN vs JNG Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SHN vs JNG Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Shandong Luneng Instagram