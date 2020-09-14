DLN Vs SHN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Dalian Professionals are set to lock horns with Shanghai Shenhua in a Group A clash at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base on Monday, September 14 at 5:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our DLN vs SHN Dream11 prediction, DLN vs SHN Dream11 team and probable DLN vs SHN playing 11.

DLN vs SHN live: DLN vs SHN Dream11 prediction and preview

Dalian Professional are currently in the seventh position in the league standings with 10 points in their account having won two of the matches, lost four and drawn the remaining four. They come into this game having drawn 1-1 in their last encounter against Jiangsu Suning.

On the other hand, Shanghai Shenhua are fourth in the league table with 13 points. The team have won 3 games, drawn 4 and lost 3 games. The club started the season on a high but haven't won any of their last five, losing two and managing a draw on three occasions. Based on current form and performances, our DLN vs SHN Dream11 prediction is that the game will end in a hard-fought draw.

DLN vs SHN Dream11 prediction: Dalian Professional vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 12 occasions. Dalian Professional have won three of those while Shanghai Shenhua have won five. The other four games ended in draws. The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

DLN vs SHN Dream11 prediction: Probable DLN vs SHN playing 11

Dalian Professional probable XI - Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Wang Yaopeng, Marcus Danielsson, Sun Guowen, Lin Liangming, Zhao Xuri, Marek Hamsik, Sun Bo, Sam Larsson, Salomon Rondon

Shanghai Shenhua Probable XI - Zeng Cheng, Zhang Lu, Feng Xiaoting, Bi Jinhao, Wen Jiabao, Zhao Mingjian, Stephane Mbia, Alexander N'Doumbou, Yu Hanchao, Giovanni Moreno, Yang Xu

DLN vs SHN live: DLN vs SHN Dream11 team, top picks

DLN vs SHN live: Dalian Professional top picks

Salomon Rondon

Marek Hamsik

DLN vs SHN live: Shanghai Shenhua

Alexander N’Doumbou

Giovanni Moreno

DLN vs SHN Dream11 prediction: DLN vs SHN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Zhang Chong

Defenders - Feng Xiaoting, Bi Jinhao, Wang Yaopeng, Marcus Danielsson

Midfielders - Marek Hamsik, Sun Bo, Alexander N'Doumbou, Yu Hanchao

Forwards - Salomon Rondon, Giovanni Moreno

Note: The above DLN vs SHN Dream11 prediction, DLN vs SHN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DLN vs SHN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Salomon Rondon