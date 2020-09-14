DLN Vs SHN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Dalian Professionals are set to lock horns with Shanghai Shenhua in a Group A clash at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base on Monday, September 14 at 5:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our DLN vs SHN Dream11 prediction, DLN vs SHN Dream11 team and probable DLN vs SHN playing 11.
Dalian Professional are currently in the seventh position in the league standings with 10 points in their account having won two of the matches, lost four and drawn the remaining four. They come into this game having drawn 1-1 in their last encounter against Jiangsu Suning.
On the other hand, Shanghai Shenhua are fourth in the league table with 13 points. The team have won 3 games, drawn 4 and lost 3 games. The club started the season on a high but haven't won any of their last five, losing two and managing a draw on three occasions. Based on current form and performances, our DLN vs SHN Dream11 prediction is that the game will end in a hard-fought draw.
The two sides have faced each other on 12 occasions. Dalian Professional have won three of those while Shanghai Shenhua have won five. The other four games ended in draws. The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Dalian Professional probable XI - Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Wang Yaopeng, Marcus Danielsson, Sun Guowen, Lin Liangming, Zhao Xuri, Marek Hamsik, Sun Bo, Sam Larsson, Salomon Rondon
Shanghai Shenhua Probable XI - Zeng Cheng, Zhang Lu, Feng Xiaoting, Bi Jinhao, Wen Jiabao, Zhao Mingjian, Stephane Mbia, Alexander N'Doumbou, Yu Hanchao, Giovanni Moreno, Yang Xu
DLN vs SHN live: Dalian Professional top picks
DLN vs SHN live: Shanghai Shenhua
Goalkeeper - Zhang Chong
Defenders - Feng Xiaoting, Bi Jinhao, Wang Yaopeng, Marcus Danielsson
Midfielders - Marek Hamsik, Sun Bo, Alexander N'Doumbou, Yu Hanchao
Forwards - Salomon Rondon, Giovanni Moreno
