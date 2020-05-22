SHSO Vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Quick links:
Shakhtar Soligorsk will host Belshina Bobruisk in the Belarusian Premier League on May 22, 2020. The match will be played at Stroitel Stadium on Friday with a kick-off time of 10:30 pm IST. Shakhtyor Soligorsk occupy the fifth spot on the league table while Belshina Bobruisk are placed 16th in the league. Fans can play the SHSO vs BEL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SHSO vs BEL Dream11 prediction, SHSO vs BEL Dream11 top picks and SHSO vs BEL Dream11 team.
Also Read | NEM vs TOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Belarusian Premier League live
Also Read | HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Korean Baseball League live
Maksim Belov, Pavel Chesnovskiy, Aleksandr Gutor, Igor Burko, Roman Begunov, Sergey Matvejchik, Nikola Antic, Aleksandr Sachivko, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Politevich, Sergey Balanovich, Victor Sotnikov, Aleksandr Bulychev, Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Igor Ivanovic, Giorgi Diasamidze, Aleksandr Selyava, Julius Szoke, Yuri Kendysh, Vitali Lisakovich, Tin Vukmanic, Darko Bodul, Lasha Shindagoridze, Azdren Llullaku.
Sergey Turanok, Aleksey Kharitonovich, Konstantin Kuchinskiy, Mykhailo Pysko, Nikita Rochey, Samuel Odeyobo, Vladislav Yasukevich, Artem Dylevski, Danila Nechaev, Ilya Boltrushevich, Maksim Grek, Sergey Glebko, Andrey Bezhonov, Evgeni Skoblikov, MikhailBashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vladislav Solanovich, Anton Novik, Evgeniy Kirisov, German Barkovskiy, Leonid Kovel, Roman Salimov, Dmitri Rekish.
Also Read | SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Korean Baseball League live
Date - Friday, May 22, 2020
Kickoff time - 10:30 pm IST
Venue - Stroitel Stadium
Also Read | IS vs MFE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vanuatu T10 League live
Here are the SHSO vs BEL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.
Goalkeeper: Turanok
Defenders: Sachivko, Antic (VC), Balanovich, Khadarkevich
Midfielders: Kendysh, Padstrelaw, Solanovich
Forwards: Lisakovich (C), Kovel, Rekish
Shakhter Soligorsk start as favourites against Belshina Bobruisk in their Belarus Premier League match on Friday.
Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine