SHSO Vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Shakhtar Soligorsk will host Belshina Bobruisk in the Belarusian Premier League on May 22, 2020. The match will be played at Stroitel Stadium on Friday with a kick-off time of 10:30 pm IST. Shakhtyor Soligorsk occupy the fifth spot on the league table while Belshina Bobruisk are placed 16th in the league. Fans can play the SHSO vs BEL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SHSO vs BEL Dream11 prediction, SHSO vs BEL Dream11 top picks and SHSO vs BEL Dream11 team.

SHSO vs BEL Dream11 prediction

SHSO vs BEL Dream11 prediction - Shakhtar Soligorsk squad

Maksim Belov, Pavel Chesnovskiy, Aleksandr Gutor, Igor Burko, Roman Begunov, Sergey Matvejchik, Nikola Antic, Aleksandr Sachivko, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Politevich, Sergey Balanovich, Victor Sotnikov, Aleksandr Bulychev, Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Igor Ivanovic, Giorgi Diasamidze, Aleksandr Selyava, Julius Szoke, Yuri Kendysh, Vitali Lisakovich, Tin Vukmanic, Darko Bodul, Lasha Shindagoridze, Azdren Llullaku.

SHSO vs BEL Dream11 prediction - Belshina Bobruisk squad

Sergey Turanok, Aleksey Kharitonovich, Konstantin Kuchinskiy, Mykhailo Pysko, Nikita Rochey, Samuel Odeyobo, Vladislav Yasukevich, Artem Dylevski, Danila Nechaev, Ilya Boltrushevich, Maksim Grek, Sergey Glebko, Andrey Bezhonov, Evgeni Skoblikov, MikhailBashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vladislav Solanovich, Anton Novik, Evgeniy Kirisov, German Barkovskiy, Leonid Kovel, Roman Salimov, Dmitri Rekish.

SHSO vs BEL Dream11 prediction, match schedule

Date - Friday, May 22, 2020

Kickoff time - 10:30 pm IST

Venue - Stroitel Stadium

SHSO vs BEL Dream11 team: SHSO vs BEL Dream11 top picks

Here are the SHSO vs BEL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.

Goalkeeper: Turanok

Defenders: Sachivko, Antic (VC), Balanovich, Khadarkevich

Midfielders: Kendysh, Padstrelaw, Solanovich

Forwards: Lisakovich (C), Kovel, Rekish

SHSO vs BEL Dream11 prediction

Shakhter Soligorsk start as favourites against Belshina Bobruisk in their Belarus Premier League match on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SHSO vs BEL Dream11 top picks and SHSO vs BEL Dream11 team are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHSO vs BEL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

