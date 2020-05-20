IS Vs MFE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vanuatu T10 League Live

Quick links:
Ifira Sharks will face Mighty Efate Panthers at Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the inaugural match of the Vanuatu T0 League. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The game will commence on Thursday, May 21 at 9:30 am IST. Fans can play the IS vs MFE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the IS vs MFE Dream11 prediction, the IS vs MFE Dream11 top picks and IS vs MFE Dream11 team.
Bethan Moli (WK), Jamal Vira (WK), Alex Stephen, Brenan Meyer, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph
Jarryd Allan (WK), McMillan Markia (WK), Joshua Rasu, Alfred Carlot, Lazaro carlot, Manu kenni, Simpson Obed, William laumae, Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Maxim Stephen, Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Lency Shem, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira
Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen
Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu (C), Kendy Kenneth, Simpson Obed, Kenny Tari, Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Manu Kenni, William Laumae, Shem Sala, Lency Shem
Our IS vs MFE Dream11 prediction is that Mighty Efate Panthers will win this game.