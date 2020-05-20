IS Vs MFE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vanuatu T10 League Live

Ifira Sharks will face Mighty Efate Panthers at Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the inaugural match of the Vanuatu T0 League. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The game will commence on Thursday, May 21 at 9:30 am IST. Fans can play the IS vs MFE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the IS vs MFE Dream11 prediction, the IS vs MFE Dream11 top picks and IS vs MFE Dream11 team.

IS vs MFE Dream11 team

IS vs MFE Dream11 top picks

William Yamak (Captain) Apolinaire Stephen (Vice-captain) Nalin Nipiko Vince Vira Brian Tari Lency Shem

IS vs MFE Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

IS vs MFE Dream11: Ifira Sharks full squad

Bethan Moli (WK), Jamal Vira (WK), Alex Stephen, Brenan Meyer, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph

IS vs MFE Dream11: Mighty Efate Panthers full squad

Jarryd Allan (WK), McMillan Markia (WK), Joshua Rasu, Alfred Carlot, Lazaro carlot, Manu kenni, Simpson Obed, William laumae, Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Maxim Stephen, Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Lency Shem, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira

IS vs MFE Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

IS vs MFE Dream11 team: Ifira Sharks Predicted XI

Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen

IS vs MFE Dream11 team: Mighty Efate Panthers Predicted XI

Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu (C), Kendy Kenneth, Simpson Obed, Kenny Tari, Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Manu Kenni, William Laumae, Shem Sala, Lency Shem

IS vs MFE Dream11 prediction

Our IS vs MFE Dream11 prediction is that Mighty Efate Panthers will win this game.

Note: The IS vs MFE Dream11 prediction, IS vs MFE Dream11 top picks and IS vs MFE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The IS vs MFE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.