NEM Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Neman Grodno will face Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino at ZSK Neman in their next Belarus Premier League clash. Neman Grodno are currently on the 14th spot of the points table while Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino are placed second in the league. The game will commence on Thursday, May 21 at 9:30 pm IST. Fans can play the NEM vs TOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the NEM vs TOR Dream11 prediction, the NEM vs TOR Dream11 top picks and NEM vs TOR Dream11 team.

NEM vs TOR Dream11 team

NEM vs TOR Dream11 top picks

Kadimyan (Captain) Zabelin (Vice-captain) Kantaria Gorbachik Veloso Khachaturyan Ramos

NEM vs TOR Dream11 team (Full squads)

NEM vs TOR Dream11 team: Neman Grodno full squad

Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Arthur Malievsky, Giorgi Kantaria, Andrey Vasiljev, Danijel Stojković, Artur Slabashevich, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Yegor Khvalko, Oleg Murachev, Zoran Marušić, Aleksey Legchilin, Pavel Tsabelin, Valeri Zhukovski, Andrey Yakimov, Maksim Yablonski, Emir Shigaybaev, Vladislav Yatskevich, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Volodymyr Koval, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov

NEM vs TOR Dream11 team: Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino full squad

Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich

NEM vs TOR Dream11 team: Predicted XI

Neman Grodno Predicted XI

Dmitri Dudar, Andrey Vasiljev, Danijel Stojković, Oleg Murachev, Artur Slabashevich, Andrey Yakimov, Giorgi Kantaria, Gleb Rassadkin, Zoran Marušić, Gegam Kadimyan, Pavel Tsabelin

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino Predicted XI

Vladimir Bushma, Vitaly Ustinov, Vladimir Shcherbo, Dimitri Yashin, Maksim Bordachev, Mikhail Afanasjev, Andrei Khachaturyan, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Dmitriy Yusov, Valeri Gorbachik, Gabriel Ramos

NEM vs TOR Dream11 prediction

Our NEM vs TOR Dream11 prediction is that Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino will win this game.

Note: The NEM vs TOR Dream11 prediction, NEM vs TOR Dream11 top picks and NEM vs TOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NEM vs TOR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.