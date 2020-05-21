HAE Vs KTW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Hanwha Eagles will lock horns with Kt Wiz in the Korean Baseball League this week. Hanwha Eagles currently occupy the sixth spot on the league table. Hanwha Eagles have managed to win five games and have lost seven so far. Kt Wiz are eighth on the league table heading into the game. Kt Wiz have played a total of eleven matches, out of which they have picked up wins in four matches and faced defeats in seven.

The game will commence on Thursday, May 21 at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction, the HAE vs KTW Dream11 top picks and HAE vs KTW Dream11 team.

HAE vs KTW Dream11 team

HAE vs KTW Dream11 top picks

Song Kwang Min (Captain) Lee Yong Kyu (Vice-captain) Kang Baek-ho Hwang Jae-gyun Sim Woo-jun

Squads to pick HAE vs KTW Dream11 team from

HAE vs KTW Dream11 team: Hanwha Eagles full squad

Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-Jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-Myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-Chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo

HAE vs KTW Dream11 team: Kt Wiz full squad

Mel Rojas Jr, Kim Min-hyeok, Kang Baek-ho, Bae Jeong-dae, Jo Yong-ho, Yoo Han-joon, Song Min-seop, Park Kyung-soo, Sim Woo-jun, Park Seung-wook, Oh Tae-gon, Moon Sang-cheol, Kim Sung-hoon, Kim Byung-hee, Kang Min-gook, Hwang Jae-gyun, Son Dong-hyun, Lee Sun-woo, Lee Dae-eun, Lee Sang-hwa, Kim Min, Kim Jae-yoon, Kim Min-soo, Jung Sung-gon, Ju Kwon, Jeon Yoo-soo, Ha Joon-ho, Odrisamer Despaigne, William Cuevas, Bae Je-seong, So Hyeong-jun, Ryu Hee-woon, Ahn Seung-han, Lee Joon-soo, Jang Sung-woo, Kang Hyeon-woo, Hur Do-hwan

HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction

Our HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction is that Kt Wiz will win this game.

Note: The HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction, HAE vs KTW Dream11 top picks and HAE vs KTW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

