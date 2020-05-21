SKW Vs KIH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Sk Wyverns will go up against Kiwoom Heroes in South Korea In the Korean Baseball League 2020. Sk Wyverns are bottom in the league heading into the game. So far, they have played 11 matches in which they have won only once, suffering defeats on the rest of the 10 occasions.

On the other hand, Kiwoom Heroes occupy the fifth spot in the standings. Kiwoom Heroes have managed to win 7 out of the 12 games played (Losses 5). They played their last game against LG Twins, picking up a win.

The game will commence on Thursday, May 21 at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction, the SKW vs KIH Dream11 top picks and SKW vs KIH Dream11 team.

SKW vs KIH Dream11 team

SKW vs KIH dream11 top picks

Han Dong-min (Captain) Kim Chang-pyung (Vice-captain) Choi Jeong Lee Jung-hoo Kim Ha-seong Lim Byeong-wuk

SKW vs KIH Dream11 team (Full squads)

SKW vs KIH Dream11 team: Sk Wyverns full squad

Chae Hyun-woo, Choi Ji-hoon, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-Yoon, Jeong Jin-gi, Kim Kang-min, Kim Jae-Hyun, Ko Jong-Wook, Noh Soo-Kwang, Chae Tae-in, Choi Jeong, Choi Hang, Jung Hyun, Kim Sung-Hyun, Kim Chang-Byung, Jamie Romak, Yoon Suk-min, Ha Jae-hoon, Jung Young-il, Kim Se-Hyun, Kim Jung-bin, Kim Taek-Hyung, Kim Tae-hoon, Kim Joo-han, Nick Kingham, Moon Seung-won, Park Hee-soo, Park Min-ho, Park Jong-hoon, Ricardo Pinto, Seo Jin-Yong, Shin Jae-Woong, Kim Ju-on, Jo Young-woo, Lee Geon-wook, Lee Hong-gu, Lee Jae-won Sr, Lee Hyun-Seok

SKW vs KIH Dream11 team: Kiwoom Heroes full squad

Park Jeong-eum, Park Joon-tae, Lim Byeong-wuk, Lee Taek-Keun, Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Gyu-min, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Taylor Motter, Kim Hye-sung, Kim Ha-Seong, Jeon Byung-woo, Park Byung-ho, Kim Joo-Hyung, Yoon Young-sam, Yang Hyun, Shin Jae-young, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Lee Young-Joon, Lee Seung-ho, Kim Sung-min, Kim Sang-Su Sr, Kim Dong-jun, Eric Jokisch, Han Hyun-hee, Choi Won-tae, Jo Sang-woo, Jake Brigham, Ahn Woo-jin, Yoon Jung-Hyun, Kim Jae-Woong, Park Dong-won, Lee Ji-young, Ju Hyo-sang

SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction

Our SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction is that Kiwoom Heroes will win this game.

Note: The SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction, SKW vs KIH Dream11 top picks and SKW vs KIH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SKW vs KIH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

