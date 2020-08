SHZ Vs DLN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live Game Info

Shenzhen FC will face Dalian Pro in their Matchday 6 of Chinese Super League 2020 at Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base stadium. Shenzhen FC and Dalian Pro are on the 7th and 8th spot of the Chinese Super League points table respectively. Dalian Pro have not won a single game in the league so far. As for Shenzhen FC, they are on the four-match losing streak.

The SHZ vs DLN matchup will commence on Tuesday, August 20 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SHZ vs DLN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our SHZ vs DLN Dream11 prediction, SHZ vs DLN Dream11 top picks and SHZ vs DLN Dream11 team.

SHZ vs DLN Dream11 prediction: SHZ vs DLN Dream11 team

SHZ vs DLN live: SHZ vs DLN top picks

John Mary (Captain) Harold Preciado (Vice-captain) Gao Lin Salomon Rondon Sam Larsson Marcus Danielsson

SHZ vs DLN live: Probable SHZ vs DLN playing 11

Shenzhen FC: Guan-Zhen, Ge Zhen, Haolun Mi, Gan-Chao, Ole Selnaes, Li Yuanyi, Yongpo Wang, Huang Ruifeng, Harold Preciado, Gao Lin, Zheng Dalun

Dalian Professional: Zhang Chong, Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng, Wang Jinxian, Sun Guowen, Salomon Rondon, Shan Huanhuan, He Yupeng, Xiao Zhou, Yannick Carrasco, Sam Larsson

SHZ vs DLN live: Full squad list

Shenzhen FC (SHZ): Guan-Zhen, Guo Wei, Yajun-Zhou, Xu Haofeng, Song Ju-hun, Qiao Wei, Jiang Zhipeng, Haolun Mi, Gan-Chao, Lu Haidong, Ge Zhen, Yuan Zhang, Huang Ruifeng, Ole Selnaes, Shuai Pei, Jin Qiang, Blerim Dzemaili, Wai-Tsun Dai, Li Yuanyi, Xin Zhou, Xu-Yang, Yongpo Wang, Yuan Zhang Jr, Liu Yue, Thievy Bifouma, Zheng Dalun, Sun Ke, John Mary, Harold Preciado, Gao Lin

Dalian Professional (DLN): Jiamin XU, Qinghao Xue, Li Xuebo, Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Wang Xianjun, Xiao Zhou, Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng, Ting Zhu, Shanping Yang, Li Jianbin, Yaopeng Wang, He Yupeng, Shan Pengfei, Ting Zhou, Li Shuai, Lin Liangming, Zhu Jiaxuan, Wei Wu, Sun Bo, Hui-Zhang, Long Zheng, Yang Lei, Wang Jinxian, Cui Ming’an, Huang Jiahui, Sun Guowen, Zhu Xiaogang, Zhao Xuri, Sam Larsson, Marek Hamsik, Yannick Carrasco, Wang Zhenao, Shan Huanhuan, Qianglong Tao, Emmanuel Okyere Boateng, Salomon Rondon

SHZ vs DLN Dream11 prediction

Our SHZ vs DLN Dream11 prediction is that Shenzhen FC will win this game.

Note: The SHZ vs DLN Dream11 prediction and SHZ vs DLN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHZ vs DLN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Dalian Professional/Instagram)