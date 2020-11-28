Sir Alex Ferguson, Marcus Rashford Join Hands To Set Up £2m Fund To Fight Child Poverty

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been actively involved in philanthropic activities, particularly against child poverty. His efforts have forced the government of the UK led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change their stand on school meals scheme on a couple of instances, following which he has been receiving praise from all quarters. His efforts seem to have now impacted former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as well.

Sir Alex Ferguson joins forces with Marcus Rashford charity efforts

Rashford took to Twitter to confirm that the former Scot tactician has joined forces with him in an attempt to raise funds estimated up to 2 million GBP with his close friend and British philanthropist Sir Michael Moritz. The proceeds of the fund will be donated to a UK-based charity FareShare, of which Rashford is an ambassador.

‘Sir Alex has announced that, in a joint fund of up to £2 million created with his close friend Sir Michael Moritz, a British philanthropist, they will “match every pound” of reader donations to FareShare through the Times appeal.’



Incredible ♥️https://t.co/aUdEb57Pzy — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 27, 2020

Ferguson, while speaking to The Times alongside Rashford, sent out an appeal directed at more footballers in the Premier League to come forward and help the 23-year-old England international in the fight against child poverty. He went on to laud the youngster’s effort, claiming he has brought about awareness about child poverty in Britain.

Sir Alex Ferguson lauds Marcus Rashford campaign against child poverty

"These are great qualities to carry you through life. Football hasn't changed him. There is a danger in football that it can change people, money can change people, stardom can change people” said Ferguson on Rashford as he lauded the England star’s humility.

Ferguson was asked to lend some advice to the Man United striker. But the legendary manager, who enjoyed immense success lasting 25 years at Old Trafford, has claimed that Rashford should be the one giving some advice on philanthropy, citing his contribution at a young age of 23.

Marcus Rashford launches book campaign

Most recently, Rashford, whose net worth is $80 million, according to ab-tc.com, has teamed up with Macmillan Children’s Books to provide children from deprived sections of society access to book-reading at a young age. The striker also shed light on the lack of access to books in his childhood, insisting that his mentality underwent a drastic chance once he began reading.

