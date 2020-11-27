Thanksgiving 2020: Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford Send Out Heartwarming Wishes

As the world celebrates Thanksgiving on Friday, November 28, football stars didn't shy away from sending out heartwarming messages. Amid much grief and sorrow due to the death of Argentina football legend Diego Maradona, some football stars did take a moment out to send out Thanksgiving wishes with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba leading the pack.

Pogba's Thanksgiving message amid coronavirus pandemic, Rashford follows

Pogba took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Thanksgiving 2020. The France international, who has endured a difficult campaign under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, admitted that it has been a difficult year for many. The Man United star was hinting at the havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not been an easy year, but there is always something to be thankful for 😉 Happy #Thanksgiving to all those celebrating. — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) November 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving to my guys across the pond and to everyone celebrating. Keep being great @DeAndreHopkins @megatronnie we have a lot to be thankful for ♥️ pic.twitter.com/7LxGs1WO7i — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 26, 2020

Football was among the worst-hit sports amid the spread of the deadly virus. But Pogba insists there's always something to be happy about. He further lent his warm wishes of Thanksgiving to all those who are celebrating it. He was also joined by his teammate Marcus Rashford, who extended Thanksgiving greetings, particularly to National Football League (NFL) stars DeAndre Hopkins and Ronnie Stanley.

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic sends out heartwarming Thanksgiving message

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic also shot a video message for Thanksgiving 2020. The Chelsea winger insisted he was aware that it has been a difficult year for everybody across the globe, but there are small reasons to be thankful for everything. He also expressed his gratitude towards the fans for their warm wishes besides also mocking some Twitterati for their funny tweets.

Thanksgiving is particularly celebrated in the USA as a day to be thoughtful and thankful for what a person has in life. On this day, delicious food is prepared and shared, particularly roast turkey, pumpkin and pecan pies. The USA celebrates it with a federal holiday throughout the country.

Black Friday to be celebrated next week

The Friday that follows Thanksgiving is celebrated as Black Friday. This day marks the beginning of the shopping season ahead of Christmas and is characterised by massive sales at retail stores around the world with several products sold at heavily discounted rates.

