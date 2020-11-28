Sir Alex Ferguson Net Worth: How Much Has The Ex-Man Utd Manager Earned So Far?

Manchester United's former legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has enjoyed an accomplished career at Old Trafford. The Scot tactician managed to clinch every possible title in the world of club football, before bringing down the curtains to his decorated managerial career in 2013 with a Premier League title as the ideal farewell accolade. And now, Ferguson has gone beyond football to spread smiles to people across the country.

Also Read | Xavi Hernandez can be Barcelona's Sir Alex Ferguson, claims Barca prez hopeful Victor Font

Sir Alex Ferguson career with Man United beyond exceptional

Ferguson was appointed the manager at Man United in November 1986. During his 26-season stint with the Red Devils, the legendary manager guided the Old Trafford outfit to the highest glory in Europe - winning the Champions League title twice in his blistering managerial career.

True wisdom from Sir Alex Ferguson. Still get goosebumps hearing from the great man.



pic.twitter.com/xmbQgE33n6 — Euan Booth Robertson (@EuanBRobertson) November 27, 2020

He won a mammoth 38 titles with the Red Devils during his time at the club. Ferguson is credited as the longest-serving manager at the club, overtaking Sir Matt Busby's record in 2010. The list of Sir Alex Ferguson achievements also includes an exemplary number of 13 Premier League titles, apart from FA Cup victories.

Also Read | Man United have paid £33m to sack managers since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement

Sir Alex Ferguson endorsements

Ferguson is credited as a football personality who discourages endorsing brands, which is why he has no endorsement deals under his belt. The former manager often discouraged his players not to accept several endorsements, claiming that it would have a negative impact on their performance on the field.

His discouragement also led to minor conflicts with some players in the dressing room. According to earlier reports by the British media, Ferguson and former Man United superstar Wayne Rooney ended up in a tussle when the manager urged him not to accept more than five endorsement deals.

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson's message for Van Der Sar's 50th birthday leaves fans emotional; watch

Sir Alex Ferguson health struggles over past few years

Ferguson has been struggling on the health front over the past couple of years. The former manager battled for life in May 2018 when he was rushed to a hospital following a brain haemorrhage. He spent several days in intensive care in a hospital at Manchester. A documentary on the manager, which is slated to be released in 2021, sheds light that there were fears of the Scot tactician suffering a memory loss.

Sir Alex Ferguson net worth estimated at $70m

Having brought an end to his managerial career with Man United back in 2012, Ferguson receives no payment of any sort from the club. But, his net worth is estimated at $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Much of this wealth can be attributed to his time at Old Trafford.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger ‘hated’ Sir Alex Ferguson but had immense respect for iconic Man United boss

Note: The Sir Alex Ferguson net worth has been sourced from the abovementioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100 per cent accuracy in the figures.

Image courtesy: fifa.com