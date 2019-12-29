Solskjaer's Decision In United's 2-0 Win Over Burnley Baffles Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was shocked by one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision during United's 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. According to reports, Ferguson was not able to understand why Solskjaer opted to sub-Martial and bring on Luke Shaw in the dying minutes of the game. The Red Devils secured a crucial win that bought them within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea with goals from Anthony Martial in the 44th minute and an injury-time goal by Marcus Rashford in the 95th minute.

Sir Alex Ferguson baffled by Solskjaer's decision

According to reports, Ferguson's reaction was captured on camera when Shaw came on in place of Martial. The reason behind Solskjaer's decision was to ensure a victory by a strong defensive line. However, the decision was not taken too kindly by the legendary manager. As per the footage, Ferguson was visibly confused before he turned to ask the person standing next to him about what was Solskjaer doing. The Scott could be seen pointing towards the field while looking puzzled at the decision.

However, Solskjaer's decision paid off as the Red Devils jumped to the 5th position by sealing a definite victory in the dying minutes of the game. Rashford tapped in the ball in what was counted as one of the last kicks of the game at Turf Moor.

The Red Devils are not far away

Manchester United's win over Burnley was their second consecutive win and seemed to have eased off some pressure on Solskjaer. The Red Devils are attempting to not miss out on Champions League football for the second-straight year. However, if they fail to finish in the top-four then the only option available to them in order to play the Champions League will be to win the UEFA Europa League.

United's Norweigian manager said that the boys are gunning for a top-four finish and they are not far away. Solskjaer said that it will be a challenge for the team as they got close to a top-four finish last season but started slacking towards the end and missed out on the opportunity to play Champions League football.

He said that the boys responded well to their humiliating defeat against Watford, adding that he was very happy with the way they played against Burnley. Solskjaer said that every team needs to earn the right to win a match because every game throws a different challenge. Manchester United next play against Arsenal in an away match at the Emirates Stadium on December 2 and Solskjaer is well aware of the fact that Arsenal will throw a very different challenge at them but his team will fight to bag all three points and break into the top-four.

(With inputs from agencies)