Solskjaer Becomes Only Manager To Win Thrice In A Row Away Against Guardiola's Man City

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United dealt a major blow to Manchester City's Premier League campaign on Sunday. The Red Devils went on to inflict a harsh defeat against Pep Guardiola's men away from Old Trafford to cut down on the Etihad outfit's massive lead at the top of the Premier League standings. The victory spells a new record for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he now becomes only the first manager to win thrice successively against Guardiola's side away at Etihad.

Man City vs Man United: Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw key against hosts

Man City got off to a nervy start when their opponents were awarded a penalty in the first minute of the game. Anthony Martial was brought down inside the penalty box by Gabriel Jesus, in what could be termed a clumsy challenge, resulting in a spot-kick for the Red Devils. And Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes struck a low shot in the bottom left corner.

Ederson Moraes did get his hand on the ball but failed to stop it from crossing the goal line. Following the opener, Man City appeared to threaten Solskjaer's men in the first half but Dean Henderson stood undeterred between the sticks to deny the hosts.

Man United again took the most of the opportunity to double their lead within five minutes of the second half. Luke Shaw produced a scintillating run on the left flank before drawing the ball towards Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old forward quickly returned the favour as Shaw went on to score from a calm shot into the right bottom corner. And Solskjaer's men continued to defend their lead until the final minute.

Solskjaer vs Guardiola: Impeccable Solskjaer stats against Spaniard

With the victory, Man United succeeded in bringing an end to Man City's 28-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. Guardiola's men had last lost out in November last year against Tottenham Hotspur. Moreover, Man City's 21-game winning run comes to an abrupt halt following the Etihad debacle. The victory also spells massive success for Solskjaer as a manager against Guardiola.

Amongst the managers that Guardiola has faced more than three times in his career, Solskjaer is credited as the only tactician to have beaten the Spaniard more often - four victories, than conceding a defeat against Guardiola, with three wins in favour of the former Barcelona boss. The Old Trafford outfit defeated Man City away from home twice last season - in the Premier League as well as in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Premier League standings update: Man City still maintain 11-point lead

Although Man United have succeeded in halting the Etihad-based outfit's massive lead at the top, Guardiola's men still possess the momentum at the top of the Premier League with 65 points in 28 games. Man United sit a distant second with an 11-point deficit with the current league leaders.

Image courtesy: Man City, Man United Twitter