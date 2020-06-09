Man United Boss Solskjaer Labels Ronaldo Best In The World, Wants Him Back At Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently revealed that he would love to sign Man United legend Cristiano Ronaldo if given a chance. Cristiano Ronaldo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were teammates during the five-time Ballon d'Or winners' six-year spell at Old Trafford between 2003-2009. Solskjaer admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world and he wouldn't mind having the 35-year-old Juventus star donning the famous Man United jersey again.

Solskjaer angling for Ronaldo Man United return

Solskjaer was recently asked which of his teammate from the 1999 treble-winning season he would want to sign for Man United right now. Solskjaer was quick to choose Man United's midfield greats, Paul Scholes and Roy Keane. However, he later added Cristiano Ronaldo's name even though the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not a part of the treble-winning side in 1999. Solskjaer, in an interview with The Sun, stated: “Don’t forget I played with Cristiano and he’s the best player in the world — so I wouldn’t mind having him in my team too.”

Ronaldo Man United return: Solskjaer talks about a young Ronaldo

The 47-year-old manager then racked up praise for the Real Madrid legend. Solskjaer said that Ronaldo had traits of becoming the best footballer in the world since his younger days. Solskjaer added that the five-time Champions League winner was always focused on being fit and made a number of sacrifices to reach where he is now.

Solskjaer added, “Cristiano always wanted to be the best but he was shaped by the environment he came to at United. We — the more experienced players — just had to guide him once in a while. We could see a world-class talent with the best attributes you could see. But there were little things we could help with. You could see he was not going to let anything get in the way of being the best in the world."

