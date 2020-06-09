Neymar's Mother, Her Boyfriend Probed After Tiago Ramos Was Hospitalised In Glass Accident

Neymar's mother and her boyfriend Tiago Ramos were reportedly questioned by the police following Ramos' accident last week. Police interrogated the couple as a part of their investigation relating to the accident. Neymar's mother's boyfriend was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday and is reported to have 12 stitches around his arm. Brazilian newspaper Extra claims that the neighbour of Nadine Goncalves heard screaming noises from Neymar's mother's apartment night before the accident.

Neymar's mother and Neymar's mother's boyfriend questioned by the police

A spokesman of Neymar's mother ruled out the speculation of an assault between the two and said, “There was a domestic accident with Tiago. Nadine thought it best to call for an ambulance as a precaution but they are fine. Everything is fine.” According to The Sun, Neymar's mother and Neymar's mother's boyfriend gave their statement at a police station in Santos. The report further claims that Neymar's spokesman confirmed that Neymar's mother and Neymar's mother's boyfriend visited the police station together to hand statements.

Neymar Jr's spokesman, while speaking to The Sun, stated, “They clarified there was no assault, just a domestic accident that left Tiago’s arm badly injured. He’s still recovering. The two of them are doing well and continuing with their social distancing routines.” However, some reports in Brazil claims that Neymar's mother's boyfriend injured himself by punching a window while fighting with Neymar's mother. It was previously reported that Neymar's mother ended her relationship with Tiago Ramos on May 21 but it appears the couple is back together. Nadine Goncalves first confirmed her relationship with Tiago Ramos when she uploaded a post with the model on her Instagram account and captioned the photo, “The inexplicable cannot be explained, just experienced.”

