Everton Vs Arsenal Preview: Carlo Ancelotti And Mikel Arteta's Shadows Loom Over The Clash

Everton take on Arsenal in Matchday 18 of the English Premier League. Both teams have endured difficult PL campaigns so far, with Arsenal sitting at the 10th spot with 22 points. Everton are four points adrift at 16th. A change of fortunes is expected from fans. Mikel Arteta has been confirmed as the head coach of Arsenal, while Carlo Ancelotti’s move to Everton also looks imminent. As things stand, interim managers Freddie Ljungberg and Duncan Ferguson will take charge of the teams on Saturday.

Everton vs Arsenal Preview:

The 2019 Premier League season has been one to forget for Arsenal. Interim manager Freddie Ljungberg will be in the Arsenal dugout for the final time before new manager Mikel Arteta takes over. He would hope to end with a win, something Arsenal are finding it difficult to do. Arsenal were comfortably beaten by defending champions Manchester City last time out. Dropping points against Everton would mean a significant hit to their bleak pursuit of a Top 4 finish.

Everton’s lofty expectations at the start of the Premier League season came crashing down with the club hovering above the relegation zone. Marco Silva was subsequently sacked and Duncan Ferguson was given the reigns on an interim basis. In his short two-match managerial stint with the Toffees, Ferguson has managed an impressive victory over Chelsea and a hard-fought draw with Manchester United in the Premier League. The players would hope to give Duncan Ferguson a final hoorah as interim manager in front of the home fans.

Everton vs Arsenal last 5 Premier League meetings

7 April 2019: Everton 1-0 Arsenal

23 September 2018: Arsenal 2-0 Everton

3 February 2018: Arsenal 5-1 Everton

22 October 2017: Everton 2-5 Arsenal

21 May 2017: Arsenal 3-1 Everton

Everton vs Arsenal Team News:

Arsenal: Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding and Dani Ceballos all remain sidelined, but Hector Bellerin could return from a hamstring injury. Sead Kolasinac recently sprained his ankle but looked to have shaken it off in time for the match on Merseyside.

Everton: Gylfi Sigurdsson and Djibril Sidibe should return from illness in time for this one. Lucas Digne is still out but Fabian Delph could return. Theo Walcott, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes remain sidelined until the New Year, while Morgan Schneiderlin is expected to return later this month.

Everton vs Arsenal Predicted XIs

Everton: Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Mina, Baines; Holgate, Davies; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin.

Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Mina, Baines; Holgate, Davies; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin. Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Chambers, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Aubameyang.

Everton vs Arsenal Match details and live streaming

Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park When: Saturday, 21st December 2019.

Saturday, 21st December 2019. Kick-Off: 6:00 PM IST.

6:00 PM IST. Telecast: Star Sports Select, Hotstar and Jio TV.

