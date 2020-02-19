The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Clarifies Allegations Of Rift With Solskjaer And Man United

Football News

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has clarified on the recent spat between him and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Find out what he said.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paul Pogba

Amid frequent controversies surrounding Manchester United star Paul Pogba and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, agent Mino Raiola has now attempted to ease the situation. Raiola has clarified that he did not mean to disrespect the club or the manager.

Also Read | Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola involved in feud

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola makes Man Utd contract extension claims

Mino Raiola has claimed that his client Paul Pogba is open to negotiations with Man United for a contract extension. However, the agent had earlier hinted at Pogba’s departure from the club when he stated that Italy was Pogba’s second home.

Mino Raiola’s words clearly hinted at Pogba's possible return to Juventus. Pogba had joined Man United from the defending Serie A champions in 2016. However, he failed to establish himself at the club, with constant reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus.

Also Read | Paul Pogba's brother takes a dig at Man United, says Pogba wants to leave to win titles

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola involved in spat with Man Utd biggies

Ahead of Man United’s match against Chelsea on Monday (Tuesday IST), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had slammed Mino Raiola. He stated that Paul Pogba was United's player and not Raiola’s. He further claimed that he had not spoken with Pogba about anything related to his agent yet.

These comments were enough to infuriate Mino Raiola. The agent slammed Solskjaer on Twitter and claimed that Paul Pogba was neither his property nor the club’s. Rather, he owned himself. A club cannot own a human and he hoped that Solskjaer did not wish to assert that Pogba was his prisoner.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dodges Question About Paul Pogba's Future At Old Trafford

Mino Raiola and Man Utd at loggerheads over Erling Haaland

Mino Raiola has been at loggerheads with Man United due to the club’s failure to sign Erling Haaland in the January transfer window. The Norwegian international was on the verge of joining the Red Devils. However, he ultimately decided to join Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The Premier League outfit had blamed Raiola for Haaland’s move to Germany. There were reports suggesting that Raiola influenced Haaland to join Dortmund as United tried to sideline him while negotiating for the striker.

Also Read | Manchester United won't sign more players in transfer window: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
PRESIDENT KOVIND TO VISIT J&K
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANDHRA: NAIDU'S SECURITY DOWNGRADED
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD