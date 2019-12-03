Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Likely To Be Sacked If Manchester United Lose To Tottenham Hotspur?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly told his players that a defeat against Tottenham Hotspur would lead to his sacking. Manchester United drew against Aston Villa on matchday 14, which mounted even more pressure on Solskjaer. United have won just four games in Premier League this season.

Mauricio Pochettino is the front runner to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

According to reports in England, Mauricio Pochettino is the leading contender to replace Solskjaer at the Old Trafford. Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after the team’s dismal performance under him. He was subsequently replaced by Jose Mourinho. The Argentine is also being linked with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. However, Pochettino reportedly prefers to manage a Premier League side.

Ed Woodward had assured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of the club's faith in him

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had succeeded Jose Mourinho at Manchester United last season. According to reports, United Chief Ed Woodward had assured Solskjaer of the club’s faith in him, sighting the club’s long term plan with a young side. However, Solskjaer remains unconvinced after repeated assurances.

Manchester United drew against Aston Villa

United drew against Aston Villa on matchday 14, with both sides scoring past each other. Jack Grealish scored the first goal for Aston Villa in the 11th minute. After that, an own goal from Villa’s Tom Heaton before half-time brought parity to the proceedings. Victor Lindelof scored the team’s second goal to give United the lead in the 64th minute. Unfortunately for them, it was evens stevens again after just two minutes.

Manchester United will next play against Tottenham in the Premier League

United currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, with just four wins in 14 games. They have drawn six games, while losing on four occasions. Solskjaer’s team will next play against Tottenham Hotspur on December 4, 2019 (December 5 according to IST). It now appears to be a must-win game for the manager.

