Pochettino Available, Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Be Looking Over His Shoulder?

As per reports, Manchester United owners the Glazers might have a problem with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his team managed to snatch a point against Sheffield after coming back from a 2 goal deficit to salvage a 3-3 draw a Bramall Lane on November 24. The Red Devils were in a dire situation before winger Brandon Williams, midfielder Mason Greenwood and forward Marcus Rashford saved United from yet another disappointing defeat.

The Glazers back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Many people were surprised that Solskjaer opted to play Phil Jones as the left-back instead of Tuanzebe with the English player marking his first start of the 2019-20 season. Also, Andreas Pereira also faltered in the role of a central midfielder as he lost possession a lot of times during the game.

Even though the Red Devils have endured their worst start to a Premier League season, Ed Woodward has maintained that the management continues to back the Norwegian manager. The string of drab results is said to fan the rumours of Mauricio Pochettino replacing Solskjaer owing to the former Tottenham manager's availability and his impressive stats.

Read: Manchester United Concede 'Fergie Time' Equaliser To Draw 3-3 Against Sheffield United

According to reports, Executive Chief Ed Woodward has long been an admirer of Pochettino and wanted to bring the Argentine to Old Trafford since Louis Van Gaal was sacked in 2016 but went ahead and signed Jose Mourinho after Tottenham made it clear that Pochettino was not interested in the Job. It was also said that Woodward tried to lure Pochettino to United with a fee of 32 million pounds that was required to be paid as a release clause but that also failed to materialise and Solskjaer was appointed as the next manager.

The Glazers and Ed Woodward have both made public their support for Solskjaer but he has failed to win matches and bag the maximum number of points this season. Having won 4, drawing 5 and losing 4 out of the 13 matches they have played so far, Solskjaer's future at the Red Devils remains clouded and with Pochettino available after his sacking at Tottenham, Woodward may have a golden chance to bring him to the Theatre of Dreams.

Read: Manchester City Defender Benjamin Mendy Has A Message For Liverpool

'I'm not bothered by it at all'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he is not bothered by Mauricio Pochettino's availability following his sacking as Tottenham's manager. Solskjaer added that he was not bothered by the rumours at all as he was managing the best club in the world.

Ole said that if a manager is out of a job, he will surely want to take the reigns at one of the best clubs and added that such a thing will not affect him as his focus is on managing Manchester United and helping the team perform to the best of their capabilities.

Read: Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Blasts United's Attacking Trio During Sheffield Game

Read: Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Opens Up About The Club's Struggles

(With inputs from agencies)