Solskjaer Not Looking To Sign Players For Short-term Goals Ahead Of Transfer Window

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he is not panicking and will not look to buy players for a short-term goal in the January transfer window. Solskjaer said that he will always put the club first and said that there is no single individual but a team working together to go back to winning ways. The Red Devils have been hit with numerous injury issues such as Paul Pogba out with an ankle injury, Harry Maguire out with a torn hip muscle and Scott McTominay out with a knee injury.

Solskjaer looking at long-term options

Players such as Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo are also names featuring on United's injury list but the Norweigian manager is refusing to buy players for the sake of it and instead, he is looking at long-term options that will help United challenge for the Premier League title. Solskjaer said that he is at Old Trafford to turn things around and do what's best for the club. He also said that it is not always wrong to buy a player to see out a short-term goal but it will be very wrong to buy a player that he will regret buying in the near future.

Solskjaer said that things need to be done carefully and the kind, character and quality of players United buy should be an exact fit into the club. In a press conference, Solskjaer was told that he is not assertive in telling Ed Woodward to buy new players to bolster the squad. In his response, Solskjaer said that he is forthcoming in telling Woodward, adding that open discussions are going on. The Norweigian further added that he will obviously not discuss with the press what he discussed with Woodward but said that they are working towards something that will get the club back on track.

'Glazers out'

Manchester United owners the Glazers apparently have no intention of selling the club despite United's worst start to a season in the Premier League Era. Current Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first season has nothing been short of a disaster as he as only won eight of their 21 Premier League matches so far.

The Norweigian's pursuit of players in the transfer market has somewhat been hampered because players have been apprehensive of coming to Old Trafford due to United's lacklustre performances and absence from the Champions League. According to reports, Manchester was tipped to completely overhaul their current squad but only three players were signed i.e. Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan Bissaka. However, ardent fans of the 20 time Premier-League champions have long blamed the Glazers' approach towards football and the way they have contributed to United's downfall in the past couple of years.

