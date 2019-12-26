Antonio Rüdiger Ready To Play For Chelsea After Racial Abuse

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rüdiger reaffirmed to manager Frank Lampard to play for the English club after he was racially abused in his 2-0 win over Tottenham on December 22. According to reports, the German defender was subject to a monkey chant during the match. However, Rüdiger was angry that he was subject to such a thing but was of the opinion that he did not need any time off the field and is in line to face Southampton on December 26.

'People need to be educated'

Lampard said that the issue of racism in English football is not going away anytime soon, adding that educating people on this sensitive subject will have a positive effect in tackling the problem. He said that now was not the time in punishing people, adding that everyone needs to work on education alongside understanding how people grow up, teach them and also understand how parents educate such children. Lampard said that it is not only racism that people need to be taught about, they should also be taught about how to respect the person standing beside them.

Lampard won the match against Jose Mourinho, under whom he played at Chelsea. Winger/attacking midfielder Willian scored a brace with goals in the 12th and 45th minute, helping Chelsea further strengthen their grip on the fourth position in the Premier League table. However, the 31-year-old's contract is set to expire in January and Lampard is keen to retain the Brazil International.

Lampard said that he was well aware of Willian's talent even before he took the job at Chelsea. The Chelsea manager said that Willian had the ability to take the ball away from people. He also said that the winger frequently ran behind defenders, getting on the other side, adding that he was really happy with him as a player.

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The match played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, saw Chelsea score two goals past the hosts. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was seen celebrating wildly after defeating Jose Mourinho’s side.

Frank Lampard decided to opt for a 3-4-3 formation to counter the Spurs' wide attackers. The move proved to be a boon as the Blues were able to dominate the game. Chelsea had over 10 chances created along with 13 shots. Brazilian winger Willian opened the scoring for Lampard’s side in the 12th minute from a quick corner. He extended the team’s lead by two goals in the injury time of the first half from a penalty kick. Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga brought down defender Marcos Alonso in the box and was penalised. Willian's penalty in the 2-0 victory marked the 100th Premier League goal for Chelsea against Spurs.

