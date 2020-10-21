Man United, Barcelona Completed Paperwork For Dembele's Loan Before Frenchman Pulled Out

While Manchester United and Barcelona endured difficult summer transfer windows, both clubs would have ticked a few boxes had the deal for Ousmane Dembele gone through on deadline day. The Blaugrana were keen to offload the Frenchman to make way for a Memphis Depay transfer, while the Red Devils were scrambling for options after their deal for Jadon Sancho hit a roadblock. While both Man United and Barcelona were keen on the Dembele transfer, it was the former Dortmund star who rejected the move at the last minute.

Also Read: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Takes A Dig At Club Legend Jamie Carragher Over Recent Comment

Dembele loan to United: Barcelona star rejected last-minute move despite 'paperwork completion'

According to a report by France Football, Man United and Barcelona had agreed on a loan deal for Ousmane Dembele 48 hours before the deadline. The Dembele transfer would have paved the way for the LaLiga giants to sign Memphis Depay, with Lyon set to sign former Leicester City man Islam Slimani to replace him. However, despite the agreement between the clubs and paperwork all ready, Dembele informed Barcelona that he had no plans of leaving the Camp Nou and will fight for his place under Ronald Koeman. The Dutch tactician is known to be 'upset' by Dembele's decision and has reportedly informed him to expect a 'tough' season ahead.

Also Read: Axel Tuanzebe Pockets Mbappe And Neymar In His First Game Since 2019 As Fans Rejoice

📝 — Manchester United and Barcelona had completed the paperwork for Ousmane Dembélé's potential loan move to United on the Deadline Day but the French player pulled out of the move #mufc #mujournal



[France Football] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) October 20, 2020

Dembele popped up on Man United's radar after the Red Devils quite spectacularly failed to meet Dortmund's asking price and deadline for Jadon Sancho this summer. The England international was manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's No.1 priority but had to look elsewhere after the Bundesliga giants failed to budge on their demands.

After securing the signing of Donny van de Beek midway through the transfer window, Manchester United made a flurry of deadline day signings, including Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Edinson Cavani, while securing a January transfer for Atalanta youngster Amad Traore.

Also Read: Neymar Accidently Caused Everton Star Richarlison To Receive 10,000 Messages In 5 Minutes

Dembele's decision laid waste to Barcelona's efforts to sign Memphis Depay, who was ready to fly to Catalonia to put pen to paper after a £25 million fee was agreed with Lyon. The Frenchman's exit was sought as a way to free up wages for the Dutchman's potential arrival. With the move falling through, Depay stayed put at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, and Lyon will look to sell the former Manchester United man after he entered the final year of his contract.

Also Read: Odion Ighalo Slams Nigerian Government, Calls For World Leaders To 'save' His Country

(Image Courtesy: FC Barcelona Instagram)