Ben Chilwell Hints At Leicester Exit In Order To Join Chelsea In £85 Million Deal

Ben Chilwell has reportedly informed Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers about his intention to leave the club as the 23-year-old English full-back has made his mind up to join Chelsea. Frank Lampard is keen on signing Ben Chilwell and is reportedly plotting an £85 million move for the left-back. Chelsea could see the transfer happening soon with Ben Chilwell trying to force his way out of the club. According to Transfer Window Podcast, Ben Chilwell has requested Brendan Rodgers to approve his exit if Chelsea come calling in the summer transfer window.

Also Read | Dele Alli Unsure About Three-match Ban Regarding His Offensive Snapchat Video

Ben Chilwell transfer: Englishman wants out of Brendan Rodgers' project

Ben Chilwell stated that he is interested in signing for Chelsea if the Blues make the move, according to the Transfer Window Podcast. Frank Lampard took over the Chelsea project at the start of the season despite the club being under a transfer ban at the time. However, the ban was lifted in the winter transfer window this year and Chelsea made their first signing in the name of Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, who will move to Stamford Bridge when the season ends. Frank Lampard is seemingly motivated to rebuild the Blues and the addition of Ben Chilwell is being seen as a way of securing a left-back who can do well in attack and defence, as Marcos Alonso and Emerson have failed to convince so far.

Also Read | Paul Pogba’s Brother Mathias Released By Fourth-tier Club Lorca FC After Just Five Months

Ben Chilwell transfer: Chelsea's full-back problem

According to The Athletic, Frank Lampard wants to strengthen the team's defensive area and Chelsea's left-back position is being seen as the weakest. Frank Lampard is reportedly unsatisfied with the options he has in the left-back position with Marcos Alonso, Emerson and Cesar Azpilicueta failing to hold down the spot. Frank Lampard has listed down two options for the left-back position with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and Porto's Alex Telles making up the list.

Also Read | Bayern Munich's Recent Statements About Leroy Sane Angers Man City: Report

Also Read | Newcastle's Matty Longstaff To Join Udinese For '35 Times' His Current Salary: Reports

Ben Chilwell transfer: Champions League qualification to play a big part

Brendan Rodgers' side could be on the verge of losing one of their best players if Ben Chilwell leaves for Chelsea. However, there is a huge possibility that Ben Chilwell stays with the club. According to reports, Chelsea will have to pay three times more for Ben Chilwell than what they are willing to pay for Alex Telles. The economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic could halt the move for Chilwell as Chelsea could find it difficult to splash £85 million on the Foxes left-back.

Another reason that could lead to Ben Chilwell changing his mind is that Leicester City have a better chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. Leicester City are currently third in the Premier League and have a five-point lead over fourth-placed Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers could, therefore, convince Chilwell to stay at the club, since a third-place finish and Champions League football will bring in considerable revenue at the King Power Stadium.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Promises Fans Liverpool Will Hold Title Parade After Being Crowned Champions