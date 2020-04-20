Son Heung-Min To Take Part In 18-mile Marches And Fire Drills During Military Training

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has reportedly arrived in South Korea to serve his mandatory military service. Son Heung-min arrived on an island in South Korea named Jeju on Monday where he met up with soldiers at a marine boot camp. Son mentioned that his time with the South Korean military service will be kept secret for three weeks.

Son Heung-min military training: Tottenham star arrives in South Korea

The Tottenham striker spent two weeks in quarantine in North London before arriving in his homeland for the Son Heung-min military training. With the Premier League suspended, Tottenham are currently in eighth place on the table, seven points behind Chelsea in fourth. Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has halted football almost all across the globe, Tottenham star Son Heung-min has used this time to complete his mandatory military training.

Son Heung-min military training exercises

After being greeted by soldiers in camouflage uniform, Son was spotted in a green hoodie, black baseball cap and face mask, according to The Mirror. Son Heung-min is set to join the 9th Brigade of the Marine Corps. Apart from being exposed to tear gas, the Spurs attacker is expected go on 18-mile marches as well as take part in live-fire drills until his training concludes on May 8.

Son Heung-min military training: Tottenham star to complete 3-week course

A law by the South Korean government claims that every man in the country must complete two years of military training. However, the Son Heung-min military training will last for only three weeks. The reason for the Spurs forward being assigned only three weeks of training is due to his gold medal in the 2008 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Son Heung-min net worth: Previous clubs

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Son Heung-min net worth stands at £16 million. It is also reported that Son Heung-min earns £140,000 a week which amounts up to £7.2 million a year. The Tottenham Hotspur goalscorer also played for Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Hamburger SV in the past. In 220 games for Tottenham, Son Heung-min has scored 83 goals and contributed another 44 assists.

