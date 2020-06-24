LIV Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

It turned out to be an anti-climactic return for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool when they made the trip to Goodison Park over the weekend. In a dull 0-0 draw where Carlo Ancelotti's men were marginally the better side, Liverpool picked up a point that brought them a little closer to lifting the title. On Matchday 31, Liverpool will host Crystal Palace at an empty Anfield decorated by the Kop for the first bit of top-flight football at Anfield in over three months.

Liverpool have won their last five meetings against Crystal Palace since a 1-2 loss against the Eagles in 2017. However, Crystal Palace have won their last three Premier League games against Liverpool at Anfield. The Reds have won their last 22 games at home, cementing the best home record by any team in Premier League history. Liverpool (83) are top of the Premier League table by a mile and a half while Crystal Palace (42) are in 9th place.

The LIV vs CRY game will commence on Wednesday, June 24, (Thursday, June 25 at 12:45 AM IST). Fans can play the LIV vs CRY Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the LIV vs CRY Dream11 prediction, LIV vs CRY Dream11 top picks and LIV vs CRY Dream11 team.

LIV vs CRY Dream11 team

LIV vs CRY Dream11 Top picks

Mo Salah (Captain) Sadio Mane (Vice-captain) Andy Robertson J. Ayew L. Milivojevic W. Zaha

LIV vs CRY Dream11 team: Injury Updates

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Joel Matip and James Milner will miss the clash against Crystal Palace due to their respective injuries. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are expected to make a comeback in the team's playing XI, with both having missed the Merseyside derby over the weekend.

Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson stated that Martin Kelly, Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins will be out for the rest of the season due to their respective injuries.

LIV vs CRY Dream11 team: Predicted XI

Liverpool : Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah

: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

LIV vs CRY Dream11 prediction

Our LIV vs CRY Dream11 prediction is that Liverpool will win this game.

Note: The LIV vs CRY Dream11 prediction, LIV vs CRY Dream11 top picks and LIV vs CRY Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LIV vs CRY Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image courtesy: Liverpool and Crystal Palace Instagram)