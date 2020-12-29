Southampton Vs West Ham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Southampton will host West Ham United as both teams lock horns on Tuesday night at the St. Mary's Stadium. Scheduled to be played on December 29, the Premier League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the Southampton vs West Ham live stream, Southampton vs West Ham prediction among other details.

Southampton’s last PL match of 2020 will see them enter a bid to extend their leads against their opponents. Currently, the Saints hold a three-point lead over West Ham as they have registered 25 points from 15 games. Their Premier League record reflects as seven wins, four draws and four losses. West Ham are just one place below, slotted 10th on the Premier League standings. Their Premier League record is very similar to Southampton's as both the teams have drawn four PL games. The only difference is Southampton's seven wins as compared to West Ham's six.

Southampton vs West Ham team news

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be without the services of Jannik Vestergaard after he picked up a knee injury. However, midfielder Oriol Romeu has served his suspension and is available for selection. Danny Ings and Redmond missed the 0-0 draw against Fulham with the duo nursing their respective injuries and are expected to be sidelined for this match as well.

West Ham United on the other end have their star striker Michail Antonio back. The striker is expected to be on the bench and get a few minutes off it with Manuel Lanzini starting over Mark Noble on Tuesday. They will be banking on the performances of Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Cresswell to help them get the all-important points.

Predicted Playing 11

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Stephens, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand, Shane Long, Ibrahima Diallo, Theo Walcott, Che Adams, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong

West Ham United: Lucasz Fabianski, Angelo Ogbonna, Tomas Soucek, Manuel Lanzini, Aaron Cresswell, Coufal, Jarrod Bowen, Johnson, Fabian Balbuena, Sebastien Haller, Declan Rice

How to watch Southampton vs West Ham live in India?

The Premier League 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. The Southampton vs West Ham live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the respective team’s social media handles and the Premier League social media pages for real-time updates.

Southampton vs West Ham prediction

Both the teams are evenly matched as only three points separate them. We predict a staple 1-1 draw as both teams will likely cancel out each other in the Tuesday night match.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 West Ham United