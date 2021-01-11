Spezia Vs Sampdoria Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Following a scintillating 2-1 victory against Inter Milan, Sampdoria will square off against Spezia in Serie A. The match will be played on Monday, January 11, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST). Here are the Spezia vs Sampdoria live stream details, prediction, team news, schedule, match preview and other details of the game.

How to watch Spezia vs Sampdoria live? Spezia vs Sampdoria live stream

The Serie A live broadcast is made available on the Sony Sports Network, while the Spezia vs Sampdoria live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app. The live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Spezia vs Sampdoria live.

Venue: Stadio Alberto Picco, La Spezia

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Spezia vs Sampdoria prediction and preview

Spezia have struggled for fine form ever since the start of the current campaign. But they managed to pull off a surprising victory against Napoli with M'Bala Nzola and Tommaso Pobega netting once each. Spezia sit on the 15h spot in the Serie A standings with 14 points from 16 games.

Sampdoria played one of the best games of their current campaign with a splendid victory against Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. They have managed three victories in the previous five league games and occupy the 11th spot in the Serie A standings with 20 points from 16 games.

Spezia vs Sampdoria team news

Spezia face a daunting task as they look to chalk out a victory against Sampdoria albeit with several injury woes. Andrey Galabinov is out with a muscle injury, along with Daniele Verde. Besides, Elio Capradossi, Federico Mattiello, Gennaro Acampora, Jeroen Zoet, Matteo Ricci and Simeone Bastoni are all set to sit out on the sidelines. Ardian Ismajli stands suspended and will not be available for manager Vincenzo Italiano.

Sampdoria have fewer injury concerns ahead of their clash. Manager Claudio Ranieri will have to cope in the absence of Alex Ferrari, who is out due to a hamstring injury. Besides, Manolo Gabbiadini is yet to recover completely from his abdominal injury.

Spezia vs Sampdoria prediction

The two teams have an equal footing as per their head-to-head stats, but Sampdoria are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: Sampdoria Twitter