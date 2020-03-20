Stay At Home Challenge: John Terry's Daughter Aces Challenge With Champions League Trophy

The Stay At Home Challenge has been trending on social media following the coronavirus lockdown. But it's not only footballers that are participating in the Stay At Home Challenge. Along with John Terry, the Chelsea legend's daughter Summer nailed the Stay At Home Challenge by volleying toilet paper rolls into the Champions League trophy. John Terry won the Champions League title with west London giants Chelsea back in 2012.

Chelsea legend John Terry completes the Stay At Home Challenge

Former Chelsea defender John Terry decided to get in on the Stay At Home Challenge as the COVID-19 outbreak has put a majority of the global sports under a coronavirus lockdown. Ex-Chelsea captain John Terry posted a video on his Instagram account completing the Stay at Home Challenge.

John Terry daughter Summer completes Stay At Home Challenge

The John Terry daughter completing the Stay At Home Challenge also grabbed attention. Summer proved that she is following in her father's footsteps with her incredible attempt at the Stay At Home Challenge. With the camera placed in view of the Champions League trophy, the stage was all set for 13-year-old Summer to showcase her skills. The talented teenager nonchalantly volleyed the toilet paper roll into the Champions League title, a triumph John Terry achieved during his playing days at Chelsea.

Coronavirus lockdown: Stars show off their skills

Following the coronavirus outbreak, football stars have been displaying their skills with a toilet roll from the comfort of their own homes. Lionel Messi, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and now Chelsea legend John Terry are among the big names that have joined in the fun while in self-isolation. The COVID-19 outbreak has already killed nearly 10,000 people across the world and governments are implying drastic measures to prevent the plague from spreading any further.

