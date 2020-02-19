TOT Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Teams News Ahead Of Champions League Clash

Tottenham host RB Leipzig for their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. It is called the clash between Mourinho vs mini Mourinho. Leipzig's 32-year-old Julian Nagelsmann is regarded as the next Jose. The Special One had a Champions League title under his name by the age of 41.

RB Leipzig's manager has 9 more years to achieve that benchmark. Jose Mourinho already has four European titles to his name which includes two Champions League titles and two Europa League titles. Previous season's finalists Tottenham Hotspur will look to clinch a home win against RB Leipzig.

Also Read | Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Former Club Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Ban

Tottenham are currently on the fifth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 table with 40 points in 26 games. However, Spurs will be missing out on key players like Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. Both the players are out due to their respective injuries. Lucas Moura is expected to play in the false No. 9 position against RB Leipzig. He'll be helped by Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn and Dele Alli. RB Leipzig are on the second spot of the Bundesliga 2019-20 table with 13 wins in 22 games. Timo Wener is enjoying a tremendous run of form this season. He can get on the scoresheet for the visitors

The match is scheduled on February 19, 2020 (February 20, 1:30 AM IST) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Read more for TOT vs LEP Dream11 predictions and TOT vs LEP Dream11 full squad.

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two

TOT vs LEP Dream11 Prediction

Also Read | Neymar Will Have To Forget Birthday Parties In Brazil If He Returns: Former Barca VP

TOT vs LEP Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

TOT vs LEP Dream11: Tottenham full squad

Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga, Alfie Whiteman, Brandon Austin, Dennis Cirkin, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Juan Foyth, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sánchez, Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Troy Parrott

Also Read | Toni Kroos Has Been Consistently Scoring Against Celta Vigo For The Last Five Years

TOT vs LEP Dream11: Leipzig full squad

Péter Gulácsi, Yvon Mvogo, Tim Schreiber, Philipp Tschauner, Angeliño, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku, Hannes Wolf, Nordi Mukiele, Ethan Ampadu, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Tom Krauss, Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman, Patrik Schick, Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.