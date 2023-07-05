Suni Chhetri and the team, together with Indian fans, will definitely feel on top of the world after creating history on Tuesday, making it one of the biggest days in Indian football history. The recent SAFF Championship 2023 final saw India beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties after the first 90 minutes and the extra time ended 1-1. The championship, which India last won in 2021, was successfully defended, and now will be eyeing to give a great performance in the Asia Cup in January.

3 things you need to know

In 1993, India won their first SAFF Championship in Lahore, Pakistan.

In the semi-finals, India defeated Lebanon.

Sunil Chhetri was named the SAFF Championship 2023's most valuable player and received the Golden Boot.

Sunil Chhetri's post after winning SAFF Championship for India breaks the internet

Following the game, the Indian supporters, known for their ardent support, exhibited an overwhelming sense of patriotism. The Bengaluru stadium was practically full, and the air was filled with a beautiful version of the renowned Indian song "Vande Mataram." It was a testament to the Indian supporters' deep love and devotion for their team, as they celebrated the victory and exhibited their unwavering dedication.

Sunil Chhetri, the Indian football team captain, was leading the chants of "Vande Mataram" for the Indian team, singing along with the fans, and tweeted a beautiful line from the song in his first social media post after the victory in India vs Kuwait match.

The line "प्यार है बस तेरा, प्यार ही माँ तुझे सलाम" from the famous song translation in English stands "Love is only yours, love is the salute to you, mother." It emphasizes the deep and unconditional love for one's mother and recognizes her as deserving the utmost respect and honor. Sunil Chhetri shows his love for the country after he made his Indian Football Team debut in 2005 against Pakistan and then went on to become the highest-ever goalscorer in Indian history.