WATCH: Indian Fans Chant 'Vande Mataram' After Sunil Chhetri And Co. Lift SAFF Title

July 4, 2023, will be one of the biggest days in the history of Indian football, as Suni Chhetri and the team, along with Indian fans, will undoubtedly feel on top of the world. India defeated Kuwait 5-4 on penalties in the just-concluded SAFF Championship 2023 final. India successfully defended their title, which they last won in 2021.

3 things you need to know

India won their first SAFF Championship title in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1993

India beat Lebanon in the sem-final

Sunil Chhetri won the Golden boot and was the most valuable player of the SAFF Championship 2023

Indian fans sing “Vande Mataram” at the Sree Kanteerva Stadium

Following their victory in the Hero Intercontinental Cup last month after beating Lebanon by 2 goals, India added their ninth SAFF Championship title, becoming the most successful team in the history of the competition, and now will be preparing for the AFC Asian Cup in January next year. In their first encounter during this competition, India was unable to defeat Kuwait, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made sure that didn't happen this time during the crucial penalties to clinch the title.

After the game, the Indian fans, who are famed for their fervent support, expressed an overpowering sense of patriotism. The stadium in Bengaluru was nearly full, and the air was filled with a wonderful rendition of the famous Indian song, "Vande Mataram." It was a monument to the Indian fans' profound love and passion for their team, as they celebrated the triumph and demonstrated their unshakable commitment.

India vs Kuwait: What happened during the match?

The match between India and Kuwait at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium was full of surprises. Kuwait scored first, stunning the crowded stadium, when Al Khaldi scored. Lallianzuala Chhangte capitalised on a pass from Sahal Abdul Samad, putting the ball into the net and throwing the fans into a frenzy of delight.

Both teams pushed valiantly to win during regulation time, but with their efforts, neither team was able to score the winning goal even in overtime. India vs Kuwait match was finally decided by a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of India, set an excellent example by calmly and easily completing his penalty. The sudden death rule was used when the score remained tied at 4-4 after five rounds of penalties. The tension was increased when Udanta Singh missed a penalty kick for the home team. However, Mohammad Abdullah's crossbar strike for Kuwait worked in India's favour.

Mahesh Naorem stepped up and successfully scored a goal for India with the score still tied. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, India's goalie, was then required to make a key stop. Sandhu's stunning dive stopped Khaled Hajiah's shot, giving the home team the win.