WATCH: India's SAFF winning moment as Gurpreet Sandhu makes a spectacular save

India defeated Kuwait in a penalty shootout to win the SAFF Championship 2023 on Tuesday (July 4) for a record-breaking ninth time. The game ended with a score of 1-1 after 90 minutes of outstanding football from both teams. The deadlock could not be broken in the extra time as well. Then came the turn of the penalty shootout, where India's wall, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, stood tall.

3 things you need to know:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu makes stunning save to give India the victory

It was 5-4 on the penalty and the sudden death rule was applied. Kuwait's skipper Khaled Hajiah was on the spot to bring his team on level terms with India but goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu guessed it right to deny the right-footed strike of Hajidah from going in. The save erupted the crowd and other players ran towards their hero at the Kanteerva stadium to begin the celebration of winning the 9th SAFF Championship. Sandhu, however, did not let emotions get through him and stayed calm. Here's the winning moment of the watch.

We have done it again!



Kudos to the #BlueTigers ⚽️ for holding their nerve in such a gripping encounter with Kuwait in the final & giving a scintillating performance to clinch the #SAFFChampionship 🏆🏆 for a record 9️⃣th time.



🇮🇳 is thrilled on your victory, keep shining! 👍… pic.twitter.com/lxmOzQvspt — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 4, 2023

Following the win, fans yet again recognised the importance of Sandhu as he bailed India in both the semi final against Lebanon and the final against Kuwait.

India vs Kuwait: A typical final finish

As far as the other action is concerned, India went behind in the first quarter of the match with Shabaib Al Khaldi putting Kuwait into the lead in the 14th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte brought India back in the 39th minute. Following that, several chances were made from both ends but no team could take the lead. Consequently, the match went into a penalty shootout where India held the nerves to claim the prestigious trophy.

With this India's 2023 fixtures are over. They will be next seen in action in January 2024 in the AFC Asian Cup where they will be facing Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria.