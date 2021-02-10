Swansea Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Live

Pep Guardiola's Man City will be looking to extend their incredible winning run when they square off against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday, February 10. The FA Cup 5th Round game between Swansea and Man City is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM BST (11:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Swansea vs Man City team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the game.

FA Cup last 16: Swansea vs Man City preview

Swansea City are currently in third place on the Championship table and appear to be on course to get a promotion into the English top division next season. Steve Cooper's men are on a good run of form and unbeaten in 10 games, winning eight of them and are likely to provide a tricky test for the Premier League leaders. Swansea overcame Stevenage and Nottingham Forest in rounds three and four of the FA Cup to make it to the last 16 of the competition.

On the other hand, Man City took a potentially decisive hold on the Premier League title race when they hammered Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield over the weekend. Pep Guardiola's men now have a five-point lead over second-placed Man United, with a game in hand. The Cityzens cruised past Birmingham and Cheltenham to book their place in the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Swansea vs Man City team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Korey Smith, Liam Cullen and Steven Benda are out injured and unavailable for the big game. However, Steve Cooper is expected to name his strongest starting line-up despite stuffing his pack over the past few weeks. Conor Hourihane has scored in all three league games for the Swans since joining the club on loan from Aston Villa last month and is likely to start in midfield.

For Man City, Kevin De Bruyne will be out of action until the end of the month. Sergio Aguero has returned to training but is still unavailable. Nathan Ake is also on the treatment table.

Swansea vs Man City prediction

Both teams have been in good form of late but Man City have a significantly stronger depth in their squad in comparison to Swansea. Our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the visitors.

FA Cup live stream: Where to watch Swansea vs Man City live?

In the UK, the match will broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. The Swansea vs Man City live stream will be available on the BT Sport website and app.

In India, the live telecast of the game between Swansea and Man City will be available on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Man City, Swansea City Instagram