Tammy Abraham's Birthday Party Has 'breached Rule Of Six', FA Investigating Incident

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho may have breached COVID-19 UK guidelines after attending a birthday party, according to reports in the UK. The incident occurred after a surprise birthday party was organised for Tammy Abraham after Chelsea’s win against Crystal Palace. While the Tammy Abraham birthday party incident is being investigated by the Football Association (FA), the striker himself has apologised for breaching COVID-19 UK guidelines.

Also Read: Transfer Deadline Day: Everton Splash £20m To Sign Godfrey, Ancelotti Business Hailed

Tammy Abraham birthday party violated COVID-19 UK rules

The news of the birthday party was first revealed by The Sun, which showed video footage of Tammy Abraham partying with Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho amongst others in London. The footage also showed more than six people were present at the gathering, thereby breaking the ‘rule of six’ laid out in the COVID-19 UK guidelines.

The ‘rule of six’ limits the gathering of groups to six or fewer people, in order to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, according to the video footage, the surprise party thrown for the Chelsea star violated the rules set by the government, which is punishable by a £10,000 fine. The fact that many were seen not wearing masks and abiding by the social distancing rules is further set to rain down criticism on the incident.

Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell all broke COVID-19 rules this weekend and attended a party in London.



Dortmund are furious with Sancho because he has missed the last two games with illness and didn’t attend training all week. pic.twitter.com/unDSRJQLTj — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 5, 2020

Also Read: Premier League Transfers: Latest On Sancho, Aouar, Dembele And More

Also Read: Man United Transfer News LIVE: Smalling Bid Accepted; Romero And Dan James Left In Limbo

Tammy Abraham birthday party: Striker apologises for the get-together

Sky Sports News while providing an update revealed that the FA has confirmed that they are investigating the incident. While no immediate change in the England team was announced, a squad update has been scheduled for Monday evening. Speaking to The Sun, Tammy Abraham apologised for the incident, as he ensured that such a situation will never happen again. The forward explained that despite not being aware of the party, he would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown in the organisation and attending of the gathering.

Southgate to 'remind England team of their responsibilities' in reaction to the news Chilwell, Abraham & Sancho were at a restriction-breaking party, but hangs Greenwood & Foden out to dry for having 2 people over.



Cant have it as 1 rule for some and different for others 🤦‍♂️ — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) October 5, 2020

Also Read: Chelsea Transfer News: Declan Rice Deal Prepared, Antonio Rudiger Waits For Milan

It remains to be seen what the final decision of the FA will be, especially considering all three of Ben Chilwell, Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho have been called up to the England squad. The England squad will take on Belgium and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League over the next few days. Notably, the incident has occurred a month after England youngsters Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home after they were found guilty of breaching coronavirus protocols in Iceland.

Image Credits: Chelsea Instagram