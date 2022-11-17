Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 17 ,2022
8 Players who could playing their last FIFA WC including Messi & Ronaldo
Credit- AP
35-year-old Lionel Messi has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will be his last. He has appeared in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups.
Credit- AP
Ronaldo might also make his last World Cup appearance in Qatar, as he will be 42 during the FIFA World Cup 2026. He has also made 4 World Cup appearances.
Credit- AP
Uruguay’s Luis Suarez may also be competing in his last FIFA World Cup as he is currently 35-year-old and will by 40 by 2026.
Credit- AP
Robert Lewandowski is another top player who might make his final World Cup appearance. The Polish player is 34-year-old currently.
Credit- AP
Balon d’Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema is turning 35-year-old in December, which suggests that the 2022 Qatar World Cup might be his last.
Credit- AP
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar might also be the final appearance for 36-year-old German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Credit- AP
Wales footballer Gareth Bale will represent the team in the FIFA World Cup 2022, their first since 1958. However, it might also be his last.
Credit- AP
37-year-old Luka Modric might also be in line to make his final FIFA World Cup appearance for Croatia.
Credit- AP
